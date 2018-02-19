Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Market By Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications to 2022: Global QYResearch

​The recently published report titled ​Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The “Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System Industry Report 2018” is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Market Report 2018

1 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

1.2 Classification of Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Direct TPMS

1.2.4 Indirect TPMS

1.3 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

1.3.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

1.4 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 China Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.2.2 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.4 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Volume) by Application

3 United States Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

3.1.1 United States Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.2 United States Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.3 United States Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 United States Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4 China Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

4.1.1 China Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.2 China Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.3 China Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

4.2 China Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

4.3 China Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 China Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5 Europe Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

5.1.1 Europe Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Europe Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.3 Europe Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

5.2 Europe Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 Europe Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Europe Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Japan Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

6.1.1 Japan Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Japan Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Japan Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

6.2 Japan Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Japan Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Japan Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Southeast Asia Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

7.2 Southeast Asia Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Southeast Asia Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Southeast Asia Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 India Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

8.1.1 India Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.2 India Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.3 India Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

8.2 India Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 India Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.4 India Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

9 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 Schrader (Sensata)

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 Schrader (Sensata) Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Continental

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 Continental Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 TRW (ZF)

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 TRW (ZF) Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Lear

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 Lear Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 Visteon

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 Visteon Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 Pacific Industrial

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 Pacific Industrial Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Denso

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Denso Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 ACDelco

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 ACDelco Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 Garmin

9.12 Sunrise Instruments

10 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Major Manufacturers in 2017

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.1 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.2 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.3 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

14.2.1 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.2 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.3 United States Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.4 China Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.5 Europe Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.6 Japan Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.8 India Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.3 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.1 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.2 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.3 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.4 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

