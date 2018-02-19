Global Acrylic Fibers Market Outlook and Key Market Trends

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Acrylic Fibers Market Research Report 2018 to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the acrylic fibers market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the acrylic fibers market by product type and applications/end industries.

During past five years, global demand varied from 2042.1 K MT in 2013 to 1850.8 K MT in 2018, with a CAGR of -1.95%. Also China and Europe are two major production regions. China is the largest consumption region. In 2017, China consumed about 895.1 K MT with a consumption share of 48.36%. In the future, we predict that global demand will continue to increase. By 2024, global consumption will be 1917.6 K MT.

The major players in global Acrylic Fibers market include

Aksa Akrilik

Dralon

Aditya Birla Group

Exlan

Mitsubishi Rayon Group

Taekwang

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber

Kaltex Fibers

The global Acrylic Fibers market has been detailed in an elaborative manner in this report so that readers could gain complete knowledge of some of the important aspects vital for growth. The analysts who have prepared the report have implemented latest research methodologies to leave no stone unturned when studying the market. They have made an attempt to cover most of the significant growth factors that could help players to ensure a strong rise in the market. With that being said, it is also critical to gain an understanding about factors that could hamper the demand for Acrylic Fibers in the coming years. In this regard, the report has done a great job of studying growth restraints and how players could effectively face the challenges when functioning in the market.

Market opportunities for Acrylic Fibers have been shed light upon by the analysts with a view to help players to make a comeback or resist the effects of restraining factors that may be prevailing in the industry. When it comes to market segmentation, the analysts have closely segregated the market into different segments and evaluated each segment for growth opportunities. All of the segments studied in the report have been assessed based on their market shares and other important aspects. There may be segments based on product, application, and of course, region.

Regional segmentation of any market could be quite crucial for players to read potential prospects and how they could make use of the available prospects in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape of the global Acrylic Fibers market has also been examined to understand its nature and trends expected to take shape in the foreseeable future. On the whole, the report could come out as a brilliant guideline to devise powerful strategies and gain a strong foothold in the market.

On the basis of product, the Acrylic Fibers market is primarily split into

Wet Spinning

Dry Spinning

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Garment Industry

Home Textiles

Others

Table of Contents

1 Acrylic Fibers Market Overview1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Acrylic Fibers1

1.2 Acrylic Fibers Segment by Types (Product Category)1

1.2.1 Global Acrylic Fibers Production (K MT) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Types (2013-2024)1

1.2.2 Global Acrylic Fibers Production Market Share (%) by Types in 20172

1.2.3 Wet Spinning2

1.2.4 Dry Spinning3

1.3 Global Acrylic Fibers Segment by Applications5

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Fibers Consumption (K MT) Comparison by Applications (2013-2024)5

1.3.2 Garment Industry5

1.3.3 Home Textiles7

2 Global Acrylic Fibers Market Competition by Manufacturers15

2.1 Global Acrylic Fibers Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)15

2.1.1 Global Acrylic Fibers Capacity (K MT) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2013-2018)15

2.1.2 Global Acrylic Fibers Production (K MT) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2013-2018)17

2.2 Global Acrylic Fibers Revenue (Million USD) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2013-2018)20

2.3 Global Acrylic Fibers Average Price (USD/MT) by Manufacturers (2013-2018)23

3 Global Acrylic Fibers Production by Regions (2013-2018)29

3.1 Global Acrylic Fibers Capacity (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2013-2018)29

3.2 Global Acrylic Fibers Production (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2013-2018)30

3.3 Global Acrylic Fibers Revenue and Market Share (%) by Regions (2013-2018)31

3.4 Global Acrylic Fibers Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018)32

3.5 North America Acrylic Fibers Production (2013-2018)33

