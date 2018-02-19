Free Event Announcement: Bach® Flower Essence Healing, Capitola, CA

Introducing an innovative approach to healing trauma. Trauma is defined as any emotional or physical upset resulting in the inability to live in the present without being overwhelmed by past events. The after-effects of trauma often surface as a feeling of being “stuck.” This impacts our lives in many ways, until it is consciously addressed and ultimately healed.

We all have the ability to heal, but healing doesn’t mean being free of any future challenges. True healing comes in the form of acceptance and learning how to embrace stories that contribute to growth.

Dina Saalisi from DS Healing Arts (http://dshealingarts.com) is a Bach Foundation Registered Practitioner (BFRP) and a Narrative Health Coach (NHC). She has combined Flower Energetics (flower essence therapy) with health and wellness coaching to help reframe challenges and achieve profound growth and healing for those trying to recover from trauma.

By combining Flower Energetics (flower essence therapy) and health and wellness coaching, Dina Saalisi assists in establishing a foundation for profound healing and deep emotional change. Through a series of sessions, she helps to identify and work toward achieving client personal and professional goals for greater health and balance.

Join her in her upcoming free class and learn how her work as a trauma recovery healer and health and wellness coach contributes to profound healing of body, mind and spirit.

Class Overview: Bach® Flower Essence Healing for Trauma Recovery

Location: Way of Life in Begonia Plaza

Address: 1220A 41st Avenue, Capitola, CA

Date: February 21, 2018

Time: 6:30 – 8:00pm

In this upcoming flower essence healing for trauma recovery class, guests will learn some practice techniques that address healing from trauma. She will explain the specific emotional challenges survivors of trauma are faced with, such as anxiety, sleep disorders, depression, hormonal shifts, lack of motivation, etc. She will talk about how Bach flower essence remedies can support healing, teach simple meditation techniques to feel more centered in body, mind and spirit, help guests explore how journaling can help shift your narrative, and how connecting with community can transform whatever challenges one has with trauma.

Dina Saalisi says, “Whether you are a man or woman, trauma can make it difficult to manage daily life. By harboring leftover feelings that limit our ability to successfully manage our current relationships, life path, and simple tasks, this creates a feeling of being “stuck”. At this free event, you will find out which selected Bach flower essence remedies work for those on the road to recovery, and leave with new tools to help cope with challenging emotions, and reclaim your true nature.”

As a specialist in trauma recovery, Dina Saalisi provides guidance to survivors and helps them transform their trauma by creating deeper self-awareness of emotions and by learning new skills. For additional events, feel free to visit http://dshealingarts.com/events/

