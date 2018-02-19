Excel Pilot Logbook Releases New Aircraft Maintenance Tracker Spreadsheet for Easy Monitoring

The Aircraft Maintenance Tracker is a new professional electronic maintenance logbook created with private and part owners in mind by Excel Pilot Logbook. It’s a simple-to-use spreadsheet that can be easily imported into Excel, Numbers, LibreOffice, OpenOffice and even the free Google Sheets App that can be accessed in the cloud.

With the Aircraft Maintenance Tracker, pilots can easily view a summary of the aircraft’s current hours, fuel consumption, oil added, the next inspection date and recent hours flown. It’s a simple way to keep track of information that is crucial to the smooth operation of an aircraft. Users can add an unlimited number of maintenance items, calculations are done automatically and the entire spreadsheet is colour coded to make things easier to read.

The Aircraft Maintenance Tracker makes it simple for pilots to keep digital logs of technical and flight information on their aircraft. Recording defects and unserviceable items is simple, making it easy to keep other pilots updated about the condition of the aircraft.

“Your logbook is exactly what I was looking for. I wanted to stay clear of LogTen Pro and was planning on making something myself in Excel. I’m reasonably competent at it but when googling for ideas on how to format it all I found your option, which made my life easier and seems well worth the $$.” -Matt, Charter Pilot

The spreadsheet can also easily be printed to keep paper records in addition to digital ones. The entire maintenance tracker can be customised to the user’s liking as well. It’s also possible to sync the aircraft maintenance tracker across multiple devices such as laptops, iPads, iPhones and Android phones. This is done by using the Excel App, Numbers for iOS or Google Sheets. It is also possible to import information from existing log books that support spreadsheet export formats.

Excel Pilot Logbook is an expert in creating simple-to-use spreadsheets for pilots. Their other products, the Pilot Logbook and Aircraft Load Sheet, are popular options for pilots and aircraft owners due to their simple pricing, conformity to regulations in separate countries and their ease of use. For more information, please refer to the contact information below.

