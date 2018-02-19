Don’t miss the Chance to Join DineroONE Token Presale, a Revolutionary Product That Will Create €45 Billion Worth Industry

A prospective company from Croatia aims to modernize the existing payment methods, facilitate cash flow monitoring for business entities and offer new payment solutions to consumers.

Businesses dealing daily with cash are well acquainted with the problem of discrepancy between numbers shown in their Invoicing software’s and money actually located in their cash drawers/cashiers.

One of the main features of DineroONE product is to solve this problem by automatic cash counting and real-time reporting to its owners.

DineroONE Intelligent cash drawer will also provide cryptocurrency and card payment options, offer their own software solutions for tracking all of the transactions (withdrawing and depositing cash in the cash drawer, cryptocurrency and card transactions) and provide default invoicing software solution. We can say for sure that DineroONE will be enabler of cryptocurrency payments in the real world.

It is one of the very few Token crowdsale projects that are creating a hardware solution, and although seed funds are already raised, the production of the whole system is capital intensive.

Dinero Token will be created for the new round of capital-raising where Investors (Token holders) will became shareholders of the company which will develop and sell DineroONE Intelligent cash drawer and its services.

Dinero Token Presale is scheduled for March 1st with a hard cap of €2 million or 7 days period, whichever comes first.

During the presale an exclusive 50% bonus will be available to all participants (Investors). Whitelist now while there are still opened places!

DineroONE, extensively demanded solution of every industry (restaurants, shops, cafés, bakeries, etc.) aims to create a €45 billion worth industry and became efficient, affordable and easy way to manage businesses flow of cash, cryptocurrency and card transactions.

“According to the time we live in and available technology, our desire is to create a solution that will change previous experience with payment transactions and push it into the new era. Every one of us has been in touch with payment systems in various situations, but we don’t actually think about the process behind. Our goal is to improve that everyday process in order to save valuable time and extend the possibilities to match the modern lifestyle” – said Marija Zeljko, founder of the project.

Contact:

Leo Sagi

Company: DineroONE

Address: Sesvete, 10360, Croatia

Phone: +385 98 766982

Email: online@dinero.one / leo@dinero.one

Web: www.dinero.one