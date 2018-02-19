Dietary Supplements Market – Forecast, Demand, Outlook and Market Research Report

The latest report on Dietary Supplements Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Dietary Supplements Market by product(Fish oil and omega fatty acids, Calcium, combination dietary supplements, mineral, Probiotic, Protein, ginseng, eye health supplements) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Dietary Supplements such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Market Insights

The global dietary supplements market was sized over USD 65.6 billion in 2015. The dietary supplements market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 5.5% to 6.0% during 2017-2023. Increase in problems pertaining to digestion, demand for dietary supplements among baby boomers, alertness of lifestyle diseases and Increase in aging population are is likely to drive the growth of market. Moreover, strict government regulations and guidelines, ignorance about health benefits of dietary supplements, and extensive flow of unapproved supplement products are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Increase R&D funding, growth in ecommerce sector and weight management are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the dietary supplements market by product and by region. Market segmentation based on different Product include Fish oil and omega fatty acids, Calcium, Combination dietary supplements, Mineral, Probiotic, Protein, Ginseng, Eye health supplements and other.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Asia Pacific was the largest market among the geographies due to increase in awareness about the need for proactive personal healthcare practices. Furthermore, Following the Asia Pacific region, North America and Europe were also accounted to have a strong hold on global dietary supplements market. Furthermore, these regions are expected to have a moderate growth rate over the forecast period owing to their serial recovery from the economic slowdown. Moreover, Africa and Middle East (covered in ROW region) is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period due to changing lifestyle of the consumers.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report Amway (Nutrilite), Biorio Pharm, China, Ekomir, Abott Laboratories, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, XanGo, Nutraceutics Inc.,Carlyle Group, NBTY, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, FANCL, Bionova Lifesciences, Danisco, and others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of dietary supplements globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of dietary supplements. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the dietary supplements market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market strategies of the leading players.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the dietary supplements market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

