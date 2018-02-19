Decorative Concrete Market Future Scope and Detailed Analysis

Decorative concrete refers to concrete that not only serves its function as part of a building, but also provides esthetic finish to the building. Decorative concrete is generally not used for structurally important parts of the building. An important characteristic of concrete is its ability to take on the texture, shape, and color of various other materials, which cost several times more than concrete. Thus, decorative concrete can be used instead of costlier bricks, flagstones, and panels, as it provides similar esthetics and good long term performance. This quality has driven decorative concrete market since its inception more than a century ago.

Decorative concrete, aided by its highly molding nature, can be developed into smooth or rough surface. It can also be developed into shapes ranging from squares and triangles to circles and other interesting patterns. Decorative concrete can even be given various shades of colors, ranging from deep red to icy blue.

The global decorative concrete market can be segmented based on type, application, location, end-use, and region.

In terms of type, the decorative concrete market can be classified by the major methods used for obtaining the various textures and designs of decorative concrete. This classification includes decorative concrete which is stained, stamped, polished, has been created through overlays, developed using epoxy coating, and others. Different methods are used depending upon climate, pattern, design, purpose, and location of decorative concrete. Stained decorative concrete is used for luminous and translucent tones that it lends to concrete, rather than a solid and opaque effect of paint. Stamped decorative concrete refers to concrete which is patterned, textured, or embossed to brick, stone, wood, tile, slate, etc. Polished decorative concrete is used for its mirror finish. The use of various acrylic paint resins as modifiers of cement and sand mixes constitutes the overlay process. Epoxy coating is used on concrete in order to create surface that is resistant to wear-and-tear and chemicals. Other methods may include the use of form liners, knockdown finish, and engravings.

In terms of application, the global decorative concrete market can be segregated into walls, interior floors, driveways, patio & pool deck, and sidewalks and plazas. Apart from the look and feel of different materials, decorative concrete provides a pleasing effect. Hence, it is used extensively in walls, interior floors, and plazas. Decorative concrete is also used to convey the correct effect of places such as driveways and patios.

Based on location, the global decorative concrete market can be bifurcated into indoors and outdoors. It is primarily used outdoor in driveways, patios, pool decks, sidewalks, and plazas. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the global decorative concrete market can be classified into residential, commercial, and infrastructure. Residential includes residential buildings, bungalows, cottages, and any other dwelling infrastructure. Commercial comprises office buildings, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, multiplexes, and any other commercial establishment. Infrastructure includes public structures such as railway stations, airports, sidewalks, and plazas.

