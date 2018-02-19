Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Share

According to a new report Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market, published by KBV research, the Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market size is expected to reach $17.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 21% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Baseband Units Infrastructure Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 20.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Remote Radio Units Market. Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.0% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Fronthaul Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Cisco System, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and Intel Corporation are the forerunners in the Cloud Radio Access Network market.

The Centralized Architecture market holds the largest market share in Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market by Architecture in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Virtual/Cloud-RAN Architecture market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.1% during (2017 – 2023).Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The LTE & 5G market holds the largest market share in Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market by Network Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The 3G market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.9% during (2017 – 2023).

The Outdoor market holds the largest market share in Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market by Deployment Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Indoor market would garner market size of $7,312.4 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/cloud-radio-access-network-c-ran-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, and Mavenir Systems.

Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size Segmentation

By Component

Infrastructure

Baseband Units

Remote Radio Units

Fronthaul

Solution

Services

Professional

Managed

By Architecture

Centralized Architecture

Virtual/Cloud-RAN Architecture

By Network Type

3G

LTE & 5G

By Deployment Type

Indoor

Outdoor

By Geography

North America Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size

US Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size

Canada Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size

Mexico Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size

Rest of North America Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size

Europe Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Germany Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

UK Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

France Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Russia Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Spain Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Italy Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Rest of Europe Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Asia Pacific Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

China Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Japan Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

India Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

South Korea Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Singapore Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Malaysia Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

LAMEA Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Brazil Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Argentina Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

UAE Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Saudi Arabia Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

South Africa Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Nigeria Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Rest of LAMEA Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Companies Profiled

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Ericsson AB

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

Intel Corporation

Mavenir Systems

