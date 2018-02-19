Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Share

According to a new report Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market, published by KBV research, the Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market size is expected to reach $17.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 21% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Baseband Units Infrastructure Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 20.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Remote Radio Units Market. Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.0% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Fronthaul Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Cisco System, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and Intel Corporation are the forerunners in the Cloud Radio Access Network market.
The Centralized Architecture market holds the largest market share in Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market by Architecture in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Virtual/Cloud-RAN Architecture market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.1% during (2017 – 2023).Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The LTE & 5G market holds the largest market share in Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market by Network Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The 3G market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.9% during (2017 – 2023).
The Outdoor market holds the largest market share in Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market by Deployment Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Indoor market would garner market size of $7,312.4 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, and Mavenir Systems.
Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size Segmentation
By Component
Infrastructure
Baseband Units
Remote Radio Units
Fronthaul
Solution
Services
Professional
Managed
By Architecture
Centralized Architecture
Virtual/Cloud-RAN Architecture
By Network Type
3G
LTE & 5G
By Deployment Type
Indoor
Outdoor
By Geography
North America Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size
US Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size
Canada Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size
Mexico Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size
Rest of North America Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size
Europe Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
Germany Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
UK Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
France Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
Russia Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
Spain Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
Italy Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
Rest of Europe Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
Asia Pacific Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
China Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
Japan Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
India Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
South Korea Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
Singapore Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
Malaysia Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
LAMEA Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
Brazil Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
Argentina Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
UAE Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
Saudi Arabia Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
South Africa Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
Nigeria Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
Rest of LAMEA Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
Companies Profiled
Nokia Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
ZTE Corporation
Ericsson AB
NEC Corporation
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Fujitsu Limited
Intel Corporation
Mavenir Systems
