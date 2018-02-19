BullFrog Realty Provides Best Offers Complete Solutions for Best Rental Income

Property management is a complex job which requires skill and experience earned through years of successful operation in real estate industry. Bullfrog Realty and Property Management LLC has been provides top class property management services. The company helps property owners with complete solutions that includes everything from evaluation of property value to getting the best tenants and offering help and support in case of illegal detention.

Many property owners aren’t aware about the exact worth of their asset, which prevents them from getting the right rental value.The company aims to help sellers add more value to their property by way of necessary cosmetic improvements and repairs. This is done after detailed inspection of the property. They provide services to prepare the residential property for renting out and market the property in the right manner.

With a huge network of realtors Bullfrog Realty and Property Management LLC is able to spread promote a property far and wide. The 24 hour hotline facility allows the prospective buyers get information about the property 24 X 7. The company arranges meeting for property viewing at a time that is convenient to bot the owners and prospective buyers. The experts available at Bullfrog Realty take care of every little aspect of the procedures. They ensure that the procedure is completed as per law and in the best interest of both the properties.

Property owners can entrust Bullfrog Realty with issues like background check. The company runs thorough check regarding identity, income, credit history, rental history etc. They also grade the tenant, and also complete the responsibility of informing the buyers who were turned down. Even after the property has been lent out, the company still continues with its responsibilities. Regular inspections as per a pre-fixed schedule to check if there are any repairs needed and if there are any hazards related to safety that require attention. During the inspection the experts also check if there have been any code or lease violations. The owner is sent periodic report based on the inspection done on the condition of the property.

The property management service provided by Bullfrog Realty is one-stop solution for those who on a residential property and are looking to earn handsome rental income. Once the an owner signs an agreement with the company they can enjoy better tenant retention, shorter vacancy cycles, full-proof rent collection process, lower maintenance repair costs and a great dealer more.

About Bullfrog Realty: Bullfrog Realty and Property Management LLCis run by Robert A. “Bob” Coddington, Managing Broker and Margaret T. “Peggy” Lynch, Associate Broker. The company works with the motto “Sell For More”Your “PAD” Is Our Priority””Buy For Less”. The competence, knowledge, experience and skill of the property management specialists at Bullfrog Realty work out a plan as per the needs and requirements of the property owner.

Contact Information:

Bullfrog Realty and Property Management LLC

24 Maple Street, Hornell, New York, USA 14843

Office: 607-224-2024

Email: contact@bullfrogrealty.com

Website: http://bullfrogrealty.com/