Broadnet Announces to Offer More Improved HLR Lookup Services

Beirut, 5 February: BroadNet’s HLR Lookup solutions can be accessed via web portal, SMPP, or by HTTP requests. It is simple to integrate and in a few minutes time, you can have your system running. Please find more about how BroadNet Technologies’ HLR lookup services can help improve your overall revenue!

BroadNet Technologies – a leading telecommunications company from Lebanon with an active global presence – has been offering state of the art solutions and services to its clients looking to improve their revenue while connecting people and yielding benefits from communication industry. One of the core offerings if BroadNet Technologies is its fully integrated and holistic range of HLR Lookup Services .

Regardless of where you are, HLR lookup from BroadNet can help you increase effectiveness, reduce costs, decrease potential fraud and offer you with a totally accurate system to interact with your customers. From technical and commercial point, the HLR Lookup from BroadNet is one of the most competitive services in the industry.

“By cost, coverage, API and support; BroadNet wins the race. It has a state of the art and holistic system to fully leverage on the core benefits of telecommunication industry and the services it offers are better than the rest. The HLR Lookup service from BroadNet is recommended for businesses and individuals for its simplicity,” says a customer.

To learn more about BroadNet’s state of the art HLR Lookup services; please click the website