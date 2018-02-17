‘Newton’ on 1st Rank in IFI list out of 10 best films of 2017

New Delhi (India)

According to a survey organized by the Indian Film Institute, New Delhi, ‘NEWTON’, DIRECTED BY AMIT V MASURKAR HAS BEEN ADJUDGED THE BEST FEATURE FILM of the Year 2017 while on the other side, Rajkumar Rao, the film’s lead protagonist has achieved the Best Performance (Male). For the best female performance, Vidya Balan made it to the Top of the IFI in 2017 for ‘Tumhari Sulu’ directed by Suresh Triveni.

The survey having 14 top Film Critics of the country has rated top ten feature films of 2017 with three best performances each by Male and Female actors. As a directorial debut of actor KonkonaSen Sharma’s finds the second spot in the ratings in ‘A Death in the Gunj’ while Masurkar’s ‘Newton’ emerged a clear winner by more than 50 percent margin.

The full list of feature films is as under:

1.Newton (Hindi): Directed by Amit V Masurkar

2.A Death in the Gunj (English-Hindi): Directed by KonkonaSen Sharma

3.Mukti Bhavan (Hindi): Directed by Shubhashish Bhutiani

4.Lipstick Under My Burkha (Hindi) : Directed by Alankrita Srivastava

5.Anaarkali of Aarah (Hindi): Directed by Avinash Das

6.Trapped (Hindi): Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane

7.Ajji (Hindi): Directed by Devashish Makhija

8.Take Off (Malayalam-English): Directed by Mahesh Narayan

9.Secret Superstar(Hindi) Directed by Advait Chandan & Jagga Jasoos(Hindi): Directed by Anurag Basu

10.Hirakata Prasanga (Kannada): Directed by Ananya Kasarvalli and Atanu Ghosh’s Mayurakshi.

RAJKUMMAR RAO HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED THE BEST ACTOR OF 2017 for his performances in ‘Newton’ directed by Amit V Masurkar, ‘Trapped’ by Vikramaditya Motwane and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

Irrfanat, a young actor from Gurgaon emerged the clear winner with 2nd position for his work in various films like ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Doob: No Bed of Roses’ (a Bangladesh India co-production)and ‘QaribQaribSinglle’.

Pankaj Tripathy is the third top performer of the IFI list. He has been seen in ‘Gurgaon’, ‘Newton’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ in 2017.

Best Actor 2017 (Male) Film

Rajkummar Rao Newton / Trapped / Bareilly ki Barfi

Irrfan Hindi Medium / Doob: No Bed of Roses / QaribQaribSinglle

Pankaj Tripathy Gurgaon / Newton /Bareilly ki Barfi / Anaarkali of Aarah

The survey conducted by the Indian Film Institute an NGO and a Not for Profit body invited top 14 Film Critics of the country through a rating mechanism where a film rated by the Critic at No. 1 spot got 10 marks while the one placed at No. 10 got 01 marks and so on.

To pick a fair representation of films cutting across languages and regions, Critics were chosen from all corners of India.The Critics who participated in the Survey include Ajay Brahmatmaj, Swapan Mullick, GautamanB haskaran, Saibal Chatterjee, K N T Sastry, Ratnottama Sengupta, Namrata Joshi, Dalton L, AlakaSahani, Sachin Chate, M K Raghavendra, Siraj Syed, Chandi Mukherjee and Arnab Bannerjee.

Manjulaa Shirodkar, Director, Indian Film Institute on survey said, “The pan India exercise is the first-of-its-kind done in the country to reach a accord among critics to assess the best of Indian cinema. They were asked to share their preferences and not provided a shortlist. It is heartening to note that the films that made it to the top are those which have the backing of mainstream production houses like Disney India, Junglee Pictures, T Series and Prakash Jha Productions.

“The IFI seeks to redefine the film appreciation dynamics in our country and it is pleasing to see that the actors adjudged the best, be it Rajkummar Rao, Vidya Balan, Irrfan or Ratna Pathak Shah, enjoy fan following across spectrum, blurring the fine lines between so called mainstream and niche cinema.

OF THE 52 FILMS THAT CAME UP IN THE FINAL LISTING, 3 FROM THE TOP 10 ARE DIRECTED BY WOMEN FILMMAKERS. Interestingly, Aamir Khan’s production ‘Secret Superstar’ was tied with Jagga Jasoos at No.9 while a small budget film like ‘Harikatha Prasanga’ on the life of a Yakshagana artist directed by Ananya Kasarvallitied at No. 10 alongwith Atanu Ghosh’s Mayurakshi.

With content and genre, each of the Top 10 films has successfully experimented. Take Jagga Jasoos, A Death in the Gunj, Mukti Bhavan, Trapped, Ajji, Take Off and even Harikatha Prasanga. Clearly content and script are the winners in the IFI list.

The Indian Film Institute is a Not for Profit NGO established by Filmmaker, Film Festival Director Manoj Srivastava and Film Critic and Film Historian Saibal Chatterjee. This NGO supports film makers with free advice and resources. The IFI works for promotion of the cinematic art through Film Screenings, Film Festivals, Workshops, Master Classes and Film Appreciation courses. The IFI funds researches on Indian Cinema also.

