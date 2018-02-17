Mumbai student scores 100% in GRE!

Mumbai(India)

A few days ago, a student of Jamboree Education’s Dadar center, Arjun Shah, 20, created a history. Arjun scored a perfect 340/340 in the Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), required for admissions to postgraduate courses in the US. He did this in his first attempt.

Arjun is an alumnus of The Cathedral And John Connon School, who is currently pursuing Chemical Engineering in his third year from The Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai.

When Arjun was asked about his GRE preparation schedule, he said, “For the exam, I studied for 2 months in a relaxed manner & 20 days were focussed & interactive sessions with my Jamboree faculty.”

About which study material to be used, here is what the topper had to say, ”The study material I used was the books prescribed by ETS, the material provided by my coaching classes at Jamboree Education, as well as online practice tests and several other books available in the market.”

The Prabhadevi president said, “The biggest advice that I would like to give the students is to remain calm and composed during the paper, everything that you have learned will come to you, you don’t have to panic. Once you start panicking during the paper, it will only affect your score. Have focus & unwavering attention on the question that is in front of you.”, Arjun also gave high emphasizes on the importance of a calm demeanor while giving the examination.

The next target of Arjun is MIT, “For my postgraduate studies I am planning to apply to the top colleges in the U.S.A, especially the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and I am looking to continue in the field of Chemical Engineering that I thoroughly enjoy.”

Arjun’s mantra for every student who wants to ace the GRE, “Prepare hard, remain calm and never worry about the results, everything will fall into place.”