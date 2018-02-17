Internet speed test On Next Level

Description:

Internet is a fundamental part of today’s world but it is significant to understand the nitty-gritty specifically while when comparing with other Internet Service Providers. If you want to evaluate how your internet connection is working overall, so you must need to check the internet speed test at different times.

Here are different ways to check out how speed test works in making your internet connection performance smooth.

1. Take a test with modem/router

Conduct a speed test and if it is not going well as compared to ensure speed by Internet Service Provider, then do check modem or router. It has been found that the biggest cause of slow internet is a bad modem. So, it is really needed to make sure that the modem is suited to the internet plan and serving you well.

2. Virus Scan

Viruses cause great hurdles in speed. So if speed test is giving you least result figure then one needs to do scan for the viruses. However, these malicious softwares or viruses get place on the computer and slow down the speed of the device as well as internet performance. So it is preferred to explore the daily scanner on Personal Computer so that internet speed could not get affected overall.

3. Get check the on-system interference

However, it is also possible that internet speed gets affected by viruses or othyer programs and that could result in so much frustration. So it has been suggested to switch these programs off and run a speed test to check the performance thoroughly.

4. Check the filters

It is rare to have an internet connected with phone line these days, but it is better check that there are good quality filters installed on the line. Thus little plugs that are attached to the phone line can filter out the disturbances well enhancing the internet speed. .

5. Plug in Straight

Though these days, wifi is in but it often becomes slower. So, try to get the chord out of the box while plugging it straight into the modem particularly either it is the desktop computer or laptop.

6. Remove external interference

In every other home, there is a whole bunch of wifi enabled gadgets like iPhone, iPad or any sound system. So, need is to check whether these things are a reason for electromagnetic interference or not. However, it is preferred to move speakers out of the way and make other electronic devices away of the modem space.

