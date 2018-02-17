Global Telemedicine Market (2018-2022) sizes and predictions for growth by MarketResearchReports.biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “Global Telemedicine Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the Telecom Billing Outsourcing and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

The report entitled Global Telemedicine Market (Telehome ad Telehospital Market) 2018-2022 Edition, provides analysis of the global telemedicine market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and by segmentation. The report also provides the analysis of the global telemedicine market of the following regions: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Growth of the overall global telemedicine market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022 Edition, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Teladoc Inc, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions and Doctor On Demand are some of the key players operating in the global telemedicine market.

Country Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Company Coverage

Teladoc Inc

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Doctor On Demand

Executive Summary

Healthcare is defined as the procedure or methods employed in alimentation and enhancement of health. The healthcare procedure involved diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases by healthcare professionals like physicians, dentistry, chiropractic, optometry, psychology and others. The healthcare can be classified into: traditional itinerant healthcare, in which patient get diagnosed from healthcare professional by visiting hospital and clinics ;and on-demand healthcare, which involves technology interference in healthcare, to provide facilities to obtain healthcare services at any place and time.

The on-demand healthcare is further categorized in three categories: brick-and-mortar, telehealth and telemedicine. The brick-and-mortar helps in providing the nearby hospitals, clinics and healthcare location to the patients. The telehealth comprised of software and technologies that facilitates the customers to monitor their health 24*7 by own through websites, mobile applications and others. The telemedicine deals in remotely delivery in healthcare services like, health assessments or consultations, with the help of telecommunication network.

There are three broad categories of telemedicine: Two-way audio/visual communication; remote monitoring; and store-and-forward, providers share patient medical information like lab reports at another location.

The telemedicine market is segmented into three segments: on the basis of end user, it consist of the telehome users and telehospital users; on the basis of medium, it contain a telemedicine technology and telemedicine services; and on the basis of specialty, like Dermatology, Gynecology, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, etc.

The global telemedicine market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2018-2022). The global telemedicine market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing ageing population, increasing chronic diseases, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, technological innovation, reach in rural and remote area, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, resistance in accepting technology, high implementation cost, legal issues, lack of infrastructure, etc.

