Global Powersports Market with Focus on Off-Road Vehicles (2018-2022) sizes and predictions for growth

The report titled Global Powersports Market with Focus on Off-Road Vehicles (2018-2022 Edition), provides an in-depth analysis of the global powersports market by volume. The report also gives an insight of the global powersports market by segments and by region.

The report also includes the analysis of the global Off-Road Vehicles and Snowmobiles. The report provides a regional analysis of the powersports market, including the following regions: The US/ Canada, and Rest of the World.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global powersports market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in the global powersports market is dominated by the three big players, Textron, Inc. (Arctic Cat), Polaris Industries Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Country Coverage

North America

Rest of the World

Company Coverage

Textron, Inc. (Arctic Cat)

Polaris Industries Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Executive Summary

The motorsports encompass the group of competitive events that involve the use of motorized vehicles for both racing and non-racing competition.

The powersports is a subset of the generalized category of motorsports. The powersports are basically distinguished and defined from the other on the basis of use of engine.

The powersports could be further segmented into Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), Personal Watercraft, Snowmobiles and Motorcycles. The ORVs could further be classified into All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Side-by-Side (SxS).

The global Powersports market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2012-2017 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously. The Powersports market is expected to increase due to increasing high net worth individuals population, swelling urban population, development of tourism industry , etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, involved high cost, adverse affects of economic fluctuations and highly prone to weather conditions, etc.

