Global Jewellery Market (2018-2022) sizes and predictions for growth

MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “Global Jewellery Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the Jewellery and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

The report titled Global Jewellery Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides an in-depth analysis of the global jewellery market by value, by type, by assortment, by metals, by region, etc.

The report provides a regional analysis of the jewellery market, including the following regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Australasia.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global jewellery market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global jewellery industry is competitively fragmented. Many competitors have established worldwide, national or local reputations for style, quality, expertise and customer services and compete on the basis of that reputation.

However, the competition in the global jewellery market is dominated by some brands, Pandora, Tiffany & Co., Richemont (Cartier) and Swarovski. Further, key players of the jewellery market Pandora, Tiffany & Co., Richemont (Cartier) and Swarovski are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

Asia-Pacific

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Australasia

Company Coverage

Pandora

Tiffany & Co.

Richemont (Cartier)

Swarovski

Executive Summary

Jewellery refers to the ornaments such as necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, etc. that are made out of precious gems, stones, metals, etc. and are worn to adorn every part of human body. The term “jewellery” is restricted to durable ornaments, excluding flowers. Jewellery has its significance- it is worn as a mark of status-personal and social, signifier of affiliation-ethnic, religious or social, provides talismanic protection, etc.

Jewellery has its history dated back to medieval times. Jewellery can be segmented on the basis of metals, branding, assortment, type, etc. Steps in the jewellery manufacturing include Creation of Wax Model, Placing the Wax on Casting Tree, Casting and Rhodium Plating.

The global jewellery market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2010-2017 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously.

The jewellery market is expected to increase due to growth in female workforce and population, increase in GDP per-capita, increase middle class population of regions across the world, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, youngsters putting off important milestones such as marriage and babies, cyber fraud risk, etc.

