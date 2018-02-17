Electric Car Chargers Market Forecast to 2022: World Industry Growth, Share, Size and Trends

DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “2017-2022 United States Electric Car Chargers Market Report (Status and Outlook)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.
The Electric Car Chargers market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022 in United States, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.
In United States market, the top players include
• Chargepoint
• ABB
• Eaton
• Leviton
• Blink
• Schneider Electric
• Siemens
• General Electric
• AeroVironment
• Panasonic
• Chargemaster
• Elektromotive
• Clipper Creek
• DBT CEV
• Pod Point
• BYD
• NARI
• Xuji Group
• Potivio
• Auto Electric Power Plant
• Ruckus New Energy Tech
• Huashang Sanyou
• Wanbang
• Qingdao Telaidian
Split by product types/category, covering
• Slow AC
• Fast AC
• Fast DC
Split by applications/end use industries, covers
• Home
• Office
• Commercial
Table of Contents – Snapshot
1 Electric Car Chargers Market Overview
2 United States Electric Car Chargers Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Players
3 United States Electric Car Chargers Sales, Revenue (Value) by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4 United States Electric Car Chargers Players Profiles and Sales Data
5 United States Electric Car Chargers Market Forecast (2017-2022)
6 Production Cost Analysis of Electric Car Chargers
7 Value Chain, Purchasing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
9 Market Influences Factors Analysis
10 Research Findings and Conclusion
11 Appendix
