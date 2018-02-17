Biologics Market Size, Share – Global Industry Trend and Forecast (2018-2022)

MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “Global Biologics Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the Biologics and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

The report entitled Global Biologics Market: Size, Trends & Forecast (2018-2022), provides an in-depth analysis of the global biologics market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market by value, by segment and by region. It also provides a detailed analysis of biologics market in terms of manufacturing process, product-category and therapeutic areas as well.

The report includes a brief regional analysis of North America, Europe and China with their actual and forecasted market size. North America has the largest stake in the global biologics market over the years and is expected to maintain its position in the upcoming years also. Among the Asia countries, China is the largest market and has the potential to grow steadily over the forecasted period.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global biologics market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Abbvie Inc., Samsung Electronics (Samsung Biologics), F. Hoffmann La Roche and Amgen Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global biologics market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are provided.

Company Coverage

Abbvie Inc.

Samsung Electronics (Samsung Biologics)

F. Hoffmann La Roche

Amgen Inc.

Regional Coverage

North America

Europe

China

Pharmaceutical industry is engaged in the discovery, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs such as legal drugs, vaccines, biologics and a large number of medical devices such as infusion pump, pacemakers, prosthetics, implantable defibrillators etc. Pharmaceutical drugs and devices are subjected to various laws and regulations governing their patent, safety, and efficacy. On an elementary level pharmaceutical drugs are broadly classified into two categories: small molecules (non-biologics) and large molecules (biologics).

Large molecules are mostly made of cells or other living organisms and are used to produce therapeutic proteins or biological molecules. Drugs made up of large molecules are popularly known as biotech drugs, biologics or biopharmaceuticals. The major biologics blockbusters currently available in the market are Humira, Remicade, Enbrel, Avastin and Herceptin.

The global biologics market has increased over the years and projections are made that the market would grow at a steady pace in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022, particularly due to increasing biologics approval and growing incidence of chronic conditions among the aging population. The global biologics market is supported by various growth drivers such as increased availability of advanced diagnostics, raising auto-immune diseases, higher usage of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of different diseases, advancement in healthcare & biotechnology, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: high cost of biologics, lack of oral absorption, complex regulatory approval etc.

