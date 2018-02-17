Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Strategic Assessment of Emerging Technologies 2025

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is one of the common thermoplastics belonging to the polyester family. The transparent polymer can be converted into a colored product for esthetics. Polyethylene terephthalate is manufactured in two forms: crystalline and amorphous. Amorphous PET (APET) possesses excellent optical clarity and high strength. It does not react with several common solvents. It is primarily utilized in food packaging due to water and moisture barrier materials. The polymer can be recycled and thus can be considered eco-friendly. It can be used in the temperature range of -40°C to +70°C.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35138

The global APET market can be segmented based on grade, application, end-use industry, and region. APET is manufactured in virgin or recycled grade. Recycled APET is primarily employed in food packaging. In terms of application, the APET market can be divided into bottles, food packaging, and films. APET bottles are used for mineral water, carbonated soft drinks, and ready-to-eat tea and coffee. Food packaging can be further sub-divided into cups, trays, containers, and lids. APET films are employed in the automotive sector, credit cards, embossed overlays, medical packaging, and the printing industry. APET is used in end-use industries such as food & beverages, packaging, medical, automotive, electronics, and others. The packaging segment can be sub-divided into food packaging and non-food packaging.

APET is used in packaging of food materials such as soft drinks bottles, ready-to-eat food, confectionery, cheese & dairy products, and others. Non-food packaging application includes household packaging, personal care & cosmetic articles, luxury gifts, and others. APET is employed in table & capsule packaging in the medical industry. It is used in gear housings, seat & engine covers, and wipers in the automotive industry. Based on region, the APET market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/amorphous-polyethylene-terephthalate-market.html

High strength, lightweight, optical clarity, inertness, and stiffness are factors driving the APET market. The recyclable property is also anticipated to boost the APET market. In terms of applications, the bottles segment is anticipated to dominate the APET market during the forecast period. APET bottles are clear and inert. Thus, demand for APET bottles is increasing in packaging of soft drinks. In terms of end-use industry, the packaging segment is expected to dominate the market in the next few years. APET provides effective barrier against water, nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide. Furthermore, it has low flavor absorption properties. Therefore, APET can be employed in modified atmosphere packaging. Thus, demand for APET is rising for food packaging applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com