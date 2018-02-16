Yoube Jewellery to exhibit a bespoke collection of diamond jewellery in Chennai

February 2018: Yoube Jewellery, a brand south has trusted for over a decade is back to exhibit “Stars and Rose”innovative collection of jewels at The Park Hotel, Chennai on 17th – 18th February 2018.

Favorite amongst Bollywood personalities, it is adorned and loved by Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar,Huma Qureshi, Juhi Chawla, Aditi Rao Hydrai, Patralekha, Athiya Shetty, Daisy Shah, Karishma Tanna, Sana Khan, Amy Jackson, Nikki Galrani and many more Bollywood and Tollywood actresses. Now it’s your turn to feast your eyes on these gorgeous works of wearable art.

The “Stars and Rose” collection features exquisite necklaces, stunning pendant sets, pretty jhumkas, and eye-catching cocktail rings. The collection also offers diamond solitaires, bangles, bracelets and strings. Being in the diamond and jewellery manufacturing, it provides customized jewellery as per one’s design and requirements.

The collection comprises of EF IF/VVS quality diamonds, rare and semi-precious coloured gemstones and south sea pearls studded with 18k Rose, Yellow & White Gold

While showcasing an elaborate range of western as well as traditional designs, they focus on delivering value and superior craftsmanship. One can expect the most competitively priced products that have been approved and certified by International Labs such as IGI and GSI. Every product is BIS Hallmarked to authenticate gold purity. Yoube products are backed by solid and flexible exchange and buyback policies.

Make sure you don’t miss this chance to see and experience the exclusive and breath-taking jewels on display. Keep an eye out for the lightweight and intricate Italian Gold Chains, which are a staple favourite.

Visit at:

Event: Personal Exhibition

Date: 17th to 18th February 2018

Venue: The Park Hotel, Chennai

Address: No.601, Anna Salai, Near US Embassy, Nungambakkam,

Chennai, Tamil Nadu – 600006.

Time: 10.30 am to 8.00 pm

Hall: Surya I & II

Website: www.youbejewellery.com

Aakash Barmecha, the creative director says “It is always a pleasure to exhibit here. South is one of our biggest markets. They are willing to indulge and invest in the design aspect of jewellery while purchasing a product and the preference is gradually shifting towards investing in diamonds and coloured gemstone rather than just plain gold jewellery.”