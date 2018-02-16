We are looking for real estate

You want to sell or rent your property? We have daily contact with customers who are looking for a suitable property and are happy to be available for marketing with our many years of expertise.

Currently, we are looking for condominiums, single-family homes, multi-family / residential and commercial buildings, undeveloped land for residential and commercial buildings as well as commercial properties in Germany, Switzerland, Austria or France.

Global development requires new entrepreneurial strategies in order to be prepared for the international market. We have successfully met this challenge. We are able to directly and directly address the right investors for each offer. We would also like to point out that we – together with our Russian partners – specialize in the development of commercial real estate and hotel real estate.

Sale of real estate

Dominart Real Estate GmbH is one of the leading real estate service providers in Germany with the core areas of professional advice and support for investors from Russia and CIS countries in matters of investment and investment opportunities in real estate in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Spain. The close cooperation with banks and other financial service providers offers our customers an ideal complement to the real estate.

Brokerage of property to Russian investors

Our real estate company is active for demanding and solvent customers from Russia and the CIS countries for real estate search and real estate purchase in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Spain.

Dominart Real Estate GmbH – offers professional advice and support for investors from Russia and CIS countries in matters of investment and investment opportunities in real estate in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Spain, investments in construction projects … etc

Our many years of experience in the brokerage and sale of residential and commercial real estate guarantees you the highest professionalism. Our company has made a name for itself and is today one of the best known and leading real estate service providers for Russian investors.

We offer you

Arragement (buying and selling) of houses and villas and multi-family houses, residential complexes and luxury hotels – discreet, serious, experienced and competent.

Experience, commitment and a professional network of partners are not only the basis of our success, but also the pillars of our corporate philosophy.

As a full-service company, we accompany the property along the entire value chain: from market analysis through conceptual consulting and implementation to management and administration.