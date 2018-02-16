US Households Turning Towards Environmentally Friendly Installations

Orlando, FL – Homeowners in the United States are starting to value green construction and installation services, with many now prepared to pay a little extra to increase their green credentials. According to a US Green building council study which was recently published, the green industry alone will generate somewhere in the region of 3.3 million jobs in 2018

The construction industry is not alone in identifying a shift from the consumer, the determination to become more environmentally friendly is also becoming evident in the HVAC industry. A recent visit to national HVAC retailer https://www.nationalairwarehouse.com/ identified that demand for their environmentally friendly HVAC systems is at an all-time high, with customers clearing placing the environment high up on their budgeting agenda. US Citizens clearly have concerns about the future of their planet and are now taking climate change seriously. The demand for green homes and properties is continuing to escalate, and this trend is unlikely to show any chance of stopping. With the cost of energy likely to continue to escalate, savvy consumers are searching for ways to cut costs while protecting the environment at the same time. As more and more research is conducted, economies of scale start to take effect, the environmentally friendly option should start to drop in price, at which case mass adoption could take over relatively quickly.

A spokesman for an independent green building company said “Demand for environmentally friendly products and buildings has exploded over the last few years. Many companies are having to take on additional staff simply to cope with the demand. The opinion of the general public appears to have changed significantly over the last few years. Consumers it seems now want to ensure they do everything in their power to use as little energy as possible, to reduce their carbon footprint and to protect and nurture the natural environment before it is too late, for their children.

For more information about environmental buildings and construction contact LEED (Leadership in energy and design)

