Ultra-high Strength Steel Market by Product Size and Segment Forecast to 2025

Global Ultra-High-Strength Steel Market: Brief Overview

Ultra high-strength steel has enhanced formability and extremely high strength and therefore it is majorly used in the automotive industry. The demand for ultra-high-strength steel is increasing on account of their cost effectiveness. Ultra high-strength steel is also energy saving and is therefore used extensively in the automotive sector. Another reason driving the demand for ultra high-strength steel is that it reduces the weight of steel structures. This is expected to fuel its demand from the building and construction sector as well.

The global ultra high-strength steel market is anticipated to expand at a healthy pace during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 on account of its increased uptake from the aerospace sector, defense sector, and the construction sector. Technological advancements in the field of structural steel has led to the development of advanced steel grades which in turn will continue to drive the growth prospects of the ultra-high-strength steel market.

Global Ultra-High-Strength Steel Market: Trends And Opportunities

It is expected that there will be an increase in the consumption of dual-phase ultra high-strength steel during the forecast period. Dual-phase steel prevents fatigue cracks and has high cyclic resistance. Ultra high-strength steel is also used for making the fittings and body of missiles on account of its lightweight and ability to withstand the pressure. It is used for naval ship hulls where high strength is required, high stretch ductility is needed, and for black resistant applications in naval ships. The demand for ultra high strength steel will also increase on account of their use in motorsport cars, where it is used to drive shafts where fatigue performance and static performance is necessary, as well as for chassis parts.

Martensitic steel is extensively used in passenger compartments of cars for improved safety performance. Martensitic steel has high tensile strength making them ideal for cold forming of structural components. TRIP ultra-high-strength steel is witnessing high demand on account of its use in crash zones of vehicles as it possesses high energy absorption characteristics and large elongation. Also, it has better formability and component strength. On the other hand, one of the key factors acting as a challenge for the market is the high cost of production.

Global Ultra-High-Strength Steel Market: Geographical Analysis

On the basis of geography, it is expected that Asia Pacific will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 on account of the rising production of automobiles. It is anticipated that Japan will be in the forefront of the growth of the ultra high-strength steel market in Asia Pacific on account of the presence of a large number of major players. The market in Asia Pacific is also witnessing a growth on account of the rising production of automobiles in China and Korea. The defense and aviation sector in Asia Pacific is also expected to consume a huge amount of ultra high-strength steel in the coming few years and this will fuel the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. The long life span of the ultra high-strength steel as well as the minimum maintenance required by this steel are important factors behind the high demand for this steel in Asia Pacific.

