Sofa Sagging? Get Replacement Foam Cushions from GB Foam Direct

Isn’t it disheartening to spend a small fortune on a brand-new sofa, only to soon realise that the sofa cushions are of subpar quality. Don’t panic, there is a solution that doesn’t involve purchasing a brand-new sofa.

Did you know that you can purchase foam cushions online from GB Foam Direct? That’s right, GB Foam Direct can cut foam to any size or shape no matter your requirements. This is great news for those that have been caught out by sofa manufacturers who value profit margins over product quality.

Many sofa manufacturers choose to stuff their sofa cushions with fibre filling, a cheap alternative to using high quality foam. Fibre filling can at early impressions appear acceptable as a cushion filling. Start to get some use out of them though and those same cushions will begin to sag.

Thankfully, there’s an inexpensive solution to this irritating problem. Purchase foam cut to size from GB Foam Direct and your sofa woes will be gone for good.

“GB Foam Direct is a fast and convenient way to order foam cut to size online. It used to be that customers would have to visit our factory directly to place their orders. Now this whole process can be completed from the comfort of their own home.” Said Ben Bailey Managing Director of GB Foam.

To order replacement foam cushions online and upgrade your sofa, all you need to do is follow GB Foam Direct’s five simple steps.

Firstly, select your foam shape. You can choose from over 20 templates or even choose a custom option. Next input your measurements. Then select your foam type. After this you can choose to add extras such as dacron and stockinette. Finally, you just need to place your order. It’s that easy. As a bonus, GB Foam Direct even offer next day delivery on orders placed before 11:30 am Monday – Thursday.

But the foam cut to size service from GB Foam Direct isn’t just great for sofa foam cushion replacement. It can be used for an almost endless list of applications. Some people choose to purchase custom mattresses for campervans or trucks, whilst others use this service to replace their boat cushions.

GB Foam, located in High Wycombe, England have been a pinnacle of the foam industry for over 40 years. Established way back in 1976, they started life as foam suppliers to High Wycombe’s once booming furniture industry. Since then, they have continued to expand their services and now cater to over 20 different market sectors.

Ben Bailey

Company: GB Foam Direct

Address: Unit 3, Valley Works Lane End Road, Sands, High Wycombe, England, HP12 4HG, United Kingdom

Phone: +44 (0)1494 441177

Email: ben@gbfoam.com

Website: https://www.gbfoamdirect.co.uk