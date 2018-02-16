Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market by Product Size and Segment Forecast to 2025

A semiconductor conducts electricity, but only partly. It is a substance, usually in solid state, that has conductivity between that of an insulator and many other metals. In other words, it conducts electricity under certain conditions, and not under others. Thus, it is a good medium for the control of electrical current. Semiconductors are used extensively in electronic circuits because of the characteristic given above.

Semiconductor fabrication materials can be defined as materials used to pattern the wafer of the semiconductor. The semiconductor fabrication process is used for the creation of integrated circuits on the semiconductor. Electric current is transferred through these integrated circuits. On the other hand, materials used to protect and/or connect the die are called packing materials.

The global semiconductor fabrication material market can be segmented based on type, fabrication material, packing material, and end-user industry.

In terms of type, the market can be classified into N-type and P-type semiconductors. This classification is dependent upon the impurities, also called as dopants, added to it. N-type semiconductor primarily carries electric current in the form of negatively-charged electrons, while the P-type semiconductor mainly carries the electric current in the form of electron deficiencies called holes. A hole has a positive electric charge, equal and opposite to that of an electron.

In terms of the fabrication material, the global semiconductor fabrication material market can be divided into silicon wafers, photomasks, photoresists, photoresist ancillaries, wet chemicals, gases, sputter targets, CMP slurry & pads, and others, which includes new materials. Of these, silicon wafers are the most commonly used semiconductor fabrication materials. Selection of the semiconductor fabrication material is dependent on several factors such as purpose, usage, and end-user industry where the semiconductor is required.

In terms of packing material, the global semiconductor fabrication material market can be segmented into leadframes, substrates, bonding wire, die attach, mold compounds, encapsulants, ceramic packages, and other packaging materials. Similar to fabrication materials, the packing material is also selected on the basis of several factors such as the usage and end-user industry of the semiconductor.

