Reve Antivirus Introduces Smart Surveillance for the First Time that allows parents to monitor the child.

REVE Antivirus, one of the next generation security products IT company providing antivirus software has introduced Parental Control & Smart Surveillance feature that allows parents to monitor the online activities of their kids. Parents can blacklist websites based on categories such as Gambling, Adult, Gaming etc. So children cannot browse websites, which fall in these categories.

Today, variety of content available on the internet has an indelible impression on the kids, especially those kids in the age range of 8 – 16, called the impressionable age. This is the age when they are most vulnerable to things that they see or hear, on their own and form judgements on their own, most times influenced by their peer network or content available.

In the words of Sanjit Chatterjee, CEO – REVE Antivirus, “Today, everyone has to play an important part in creating not only a safer internet but also a better internet, an internet where everyone is empowered to use technology responsibly, respectfully, critically and creatively.”

He further added that “Our product helps the parents where the children shall not know that whatever they do is being watched by a concerned parent.”

The parents can also mark certain categories under surveillance, so if the child tries to access restricted websites, parents get live notification on REVE Antivirus mobile app. Utilizing this feature, parents need not block anything rather know about the browsing habit of their kids. These can be monitored by downloading REVE Antivirus mobile app and the parents can also receive the live notification as per the activity of the child.

The highlight of the product is that parents can set time limit when their children can use the internet.