R Pilates’ Charity, a star-studded event Fitness Calendar launched by celebs to raise funds for Old Age Home

It was a star-studded event with Who’s Who of Pune at the 3rd Anniversary of R Pilates Studio. The first ever Pilates Studio in Pune saw celebrities and eminent personalities present during the launch of R Pilates Calendar. Funds raised through the sale of the calendars will be donated to Niwara – an Old Age Home in Pune. Actress Bhargavi Chirmuley was present as the Chief Guest. The fitness calendar was unveiled by famous celebrity fitness trainer Radhika Karle.

The key highlight of the event was that the calendar was a first of its kind Pilates Calendar launch which has not been done before. The calendar featured influential women from all walks of life as the brand ambassadors who are clients of the Studio. The event was all-in-all about Girl Power with the presence of Sujata Shirole, Payal Kalmadi, Salonie Chaphalkar, Neha Chaphalkar, Shruti Shetty, Sheetal Ranka, Neeta Goel, Debashree Marathe, Shriya Kolte Patil, Snehal Baldota and Bhavna Kothari.

Commenting on the launch, Rucha Mulay, Owner, R Pilates Studio says, “We have launched this calendar exclusively to garner support for Niwara. With a successful 3rd year in the city, we wanted to do something with our esteemed clients to help this beautiful home for senior citizens.”

She further adds, “We have already raised funds of 15,000 INR through the pre-launch sales. With this event, we plan to add up a significant amount to donate the funds to the NGO.”

Actress Bhargavi Chirmuley, says, “I am pleased to be a part of this event and appreciate R Pilates’ initiative towards contributing to Niwara. It’s nice to see so many people come out in support of this wonderful act.”

Sujata Shirole says, “I congratulate R Pilates towards joining hands with Niwara and organizing this event. It is indeed a pleasure to be a part of such an amazing gathering which is meant for helping the society.”