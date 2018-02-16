Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market to Reach US$ 1.35 Billion by the End of 2024

Transparency Market Research states that the global mycoplasma diagnostics market will expand at a promising 10.6% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024, rising from a valuation of US$602.0 mn in 2016 to US$1.35 bn in 2024.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mycoplasma-diagnostics-market.html

The vast rise in the rate of prevalence of respiratory tract infections has emerged as the key growth driver for the global mycoplasma diagnostics market in the past few years. A report by the Forum of International Respiratory Society, published in 2013-2014, has predicted that deaths resulting from pulmonary conditions such as lung cancer, obstructive pulmonary diseases, and tuberculosis will rise at a worrisome pace in the next few years. The situation thus calls for effective methods of diagnosing these conditions so as to detect the diseases in their early stages.

The vast rise in the population of geriatrics, a demographic which is more vulnerable to these conditions, is also expected to increase the global demand for mycoplasma diagnostics in the next few years. Rising awareness among families regarding advanced diagnostic technologies related to mycoplasma is also expected to remain a prime factor fueling the growth prospects of the global mycoplasma diagnostics market over the report’s forecast period. Rising disposable incomes of people across developing economies will help the market ace cost constraints.

Some challenges are projected to hinder the growth prospects of the market to a certain extent in the next few years. These include reliability issues, lack of awareness regarding technological advancements in mycoplasma diagnostics, and the high cost of devices and consumables acting as a key restraint for the market to expand in cost-sensitive regional economies. Besides these, the market is also expected to bear the brunt of stringent regulatory approval norms, especially in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1677

In terms of the key end users of mycoplasma diagnostics devices and consumables, the segment of hospitals is presently the dominant demand and revenue generator. The segment accounted for a nearly 33% of the overall mycoplasma disorder market in 2016 but is projected to witness a slight decline in its global share by the end of the report’s forecast period. From a geographical perspective, the market in North America is presently the leading revenue generator, accounting for a more than 35% of the overall market in 2016.

The global market for mycoplasma disorder featured the top five vendors, namely Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, and Lonza Group accounting for over 68% of the overall market in 2016, observes Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent report. The high level of consolidation has ensued intense competition and increased focus of leading vendors on mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and introduction of technologically advanced product varieties. With rise in mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations, the market is expected to become less competitive in the next few years.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=1677

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com