Insurance Company Profile: Royal London by MarketResearchReports.biz

profile of Royal London provides a comprehensive review of the company and its UK business. This includes its structure, its strategy for growth and focus on digitization, its performance in the UK, and its marketing and distribution strategy.

Royal London is a UK-based mutual life, pensions, and investment company. It provides around 9 million policies. The firm also operates a branch in Dublin, Ireland that writes protection business. Royal London manages funds worth 106bn as of June 30, 2017, and employs 3,449 people in the UK and Ireland.

This profile offers a review of the company, its business structure and strategy, its financial performance, and a SWOT analysis. It also covers its activities around insurtech.

Scope

– Royal London operates through three divisions: intermediary, consumer, and wealth.

– It aims to become the most trusted and recommended provider of life insurance and investment products. It also intends to improve consumer awareness of the Royal London brand and grow new business through its three business divisions.

– Royal London is leveraging emerging technologies such as machine-learning to offer innovative insurance products to customers, as well as to simplify the application process for both advisors and customers.

