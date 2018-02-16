Indonesia Pharmaceutical Market Outlook to 2022: Ken Research

Indonesia Pharmaceutical Market Outlook to 2022 – By Therapeutic Segment (Anti-Infectives, Gastrointestinal and Metabolism, Cardiovascular System, Central Nervous System, Respiratory, Musculoskeletal, Dermatology, Genitourinary and Hormones, Blood, Oncology), By Domestic and International Players, By Generic and Patent Drugs, By OTC & Prescription Drugs, By Region” provides information on market size for Indonesia Healthcare and pharmaceutical.

The report covers aspects such as healthcare market segment (by hospitals, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and clinical laboratory), pharmaceutical market segment (by therapeutic segment, by domestic & international players, by generic & patented drug, by OTC & prescription drugs, by domestic sales & exports and by region), competitive landscape of major players in the Indonesia pharmaceutical market, and covering competitive landscape of major pharmaceutical companies including PT Kalbe Farma, PT Sanbe Farma, PT SOHO Global Health, PT Dexa Medica, PT Pharos, PT Kimia Farma, PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk, PT Merck Tbk, Fahrenheit, Sanofi Aventis, PT. Novell Pharmaceutical Laboratories, Biofarma, Darya Varia and Konimex. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Indonesia Pharmaceutical Market

Indonesia Pharmaceutical market has registered an increase in the revenue at a CAGR of ~% from USD ~ billion in 2012 to USD ~ billion in 2017.

By Therapeutic Segment: Anti-infective drug sale has contributed to the largest share of ~% in the revenue share of Indonesia Pharmaceutical industry in 2017. This is mainly due to high prevalence of bacterial and communicable diseases. This is followed by Gastrointestinal and metabolism drugs with ~%, cardiovascular system drugs with ~%, Central Nervous system drugs with ~%, Respiratory system drugs with ~%, Musculoskeletal system drugs with ~%, dermatology drugs with ~%, genitourinary and hormonal drugs with ~%, blood related drugs with ~%, oncology with ~% and rest of the therapeutic segments with ~% of the revenue share in 2017.

By Domestic and International Players: Domestic players have accounted for ~% of the revenue in Indonesia pharmaceutical market in 2017 driven by the implementation of JKN (National Health Insurance System) in 2014. International players have captured ~% of the revenue share in 2017 driven by favorable government norms for foreign ownership.

By Generic and Patented Drug: Generic drugs have accounted for the major revenue share of ~% in 2017 driven by the increased demand from government run hospitals and clinics. The share of patented drugs has increased from ~% in 2013 to ~% in 2017. Further, ethical generic drugs have accounted for ~% of the Indonesia generic drug market revenue in 2017 followed by free sale drugs with ~% and unbranded drug sale with ~%.

By OTC and Prescription Drugs: The Prescription drugs sales have accounted for ~% of the revenue share in Indonesia Pharmaceuticals Market. OTC drugs have accounted for ~% of the revenue share in 2017. This segment is driven by increased tendency of Indonesians to treat them and take self medication

By Domestic Sales and Exports: Domestic sales have accounted for a majority revenue share of ~% in 2017 whereas exports have accounted for a small share of ~%. The domestic market is dominated by the sale of low priced ethical generic medicines.

Indonesia Pharmaceutical Market Competition Overview

Indonesia Pharmaceutical market is dominated by domestic players which control ~% of the market in 2017. Recent favorable government regulations have facilitated the entry of foreign players in the space. There are 206 pharmaceutical companies (182 domestic and 24 international companies) located in Indonesia and ~% of them are located in Java in 2016. These players compete on the basis of distribution network, product portfolio, marketing activities and research and development. The domestic players dominate the generic drug and over the counter drug segment. International players have better expertise, skilled labor and infrastructure to produce such medicines at competitive prices. While domestic companies dominate the market for low cost generic drugs, multinational players have taken over high-demand, specialized segments and pharmaceuticals services ranging from capsule provision to instrumentation and packaging.

Indonesia Pharmaceutical Market Future Potential

Indonesia pharmaceutical industry is expected to increase from USD ~ billion in 2018 to USD ~ billion at a growth rate of ~%. The industry growth will be led by Indonesia’s large population and growing middle-income class, supportive government policies and higher investment in the industry. With the increase in incidence of communicable diseases such as HIV, TB, therapeutic segments such as anti infectives and respiratory are expected to grow. Major companies are expected to increase investment in nutritional and herbal medicines due to changing preference in the industry. Apart from manufacturing generic and patented drugs, pharmaceutical companies will shift focus to other niche segments such as combined dosages, novel drug delivery areas. Further in order to overcome the shortcomings, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) will emerge as an attractive resource for manufacturers seeking to expand their capacities.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Indonesia Healthcare Market Size, 2012-2017

Indonesia Pharmaceutical Market Size, 2012-2017

Indonesia Pharmaceutical Market Segmentation (by therapeutic segment, by domestic & international players, by generic & patented drug, by OTC & prescription drugs, by domestic sales & exports and by region)

Trends and Developments in Indonesia Pharmaceutical Market

Issues and Challenges in Indonesia Pharmaceutical Market

Government Initiatives, Rules and Regulations in Indonesia Pharmaceutical Market

Indonesia Pharmaceutical Market Competitive Landscape

Indonesia Pharmaceutical Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

Indonesia Healthcare Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

Analyst Recommendations

Macro-economic Factors Impacting Indonesia Healthcare Market

