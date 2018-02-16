MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service Providers: Network transformation is expected to drive ICT investments”.

“ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service Providers”, presents the findings from a survey of 125 telcos/service providers regarding their Information & Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how telcos/service providers companies currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1555668

The report illustrates the core technologies that telcos/service providers are investing in, including business intelligence, security services, IoT, and cloud computing. The survey also highlights the approach to purchasing technology adopted by telcos/service providers. Through GlobalDatas survey, the report aims to provide a better insight to ICT vendors and service providers when pitching their solutions to telcos/service providers.

Telecommunication services are transitioning to next generation networks as the demand for connectivity, bandwidth, ultra high-speed data access, and low latency networks is growing. This is leading to rapid development of 5G networks, in order to support the proliferation of wearables, connected devices, smartphones, and mobile apps in the market. Additionally, the market is experiencing consolidation among telecom operators in an effort to provide better quality of network and services to their customers.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1555668/ict-investment-trends-in-telcoservice-providers-network-transformation-is-expected-to-drive-ict-investments-market-research-reports/toc

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– How ICT budgets are set to change in 2017 in terms of their overall size

– Allocation across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting

– Distribution of ICT money in areas such as the networks, applications, service desk, and data centers

– Which ICT functions telcos/service providers are interested in outsourcing

– Telcos/service providers investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as business intelligence, security services, IoT, and cloud computing

– Factors that are influencing telcos/service providers investments in each technology category

– How telcos/service providers IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category

– Telcos/service providers distribution of their ICT budget across various segments within a technology category

– Vendor satisfaction ratings for various core and advanced technology categories

– Insight into telcos/service providers preferred buying approaches

– Business and IT objectives that telcos/service providers are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategies

– Factors that are influencing telcos/service providers decisions to select an ICT provider

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1555668/ict-investment-trends-in-telcoservice-providers-network-transformation-is-expected-to-drive-ict-investments-market-research-reports

Scope

– The highest proportion of telcos/service providers are prioritizing network analytics as one of their top three investment priorities.

– Major telecommunication providers are making efforts to transition to a 5G network in order to enable faster data transmission, thereby offering huge opportunities for fiber optic cables providers and advanced network hardware vendors.

– With telcos investing in NB-IoT and LoRa technologies, the market is set to witness many partnerships among telecom operators and IoT vendors to offer commercialized IoT services for enterprise customers.

Reasons to buy

– Understand how the telcos/service providers’ ICT landscape is set to change in 2017 to prioritize your target market

– Comprehend how ICT money are being allocated by telcos/service providers in specific geographies and size bands to improve your market penetration

– Make effective business decisions by recognizing the opportunities within each of the core areas of ICT spend (hardware, software, IT services, telecommunications, and consulting)

– Realign your sales initiatives by understanding the current strategic objectives of telcos/service providers

– Enhance your market segmentation with the included, detailed breakdown of opportunities within selected technology categories (business intelligence, security services, IoT, and cloud computing)

– Prioritize your focus areas by understanding which factors are influencing telcos/service providers decisions when selecting an ICT provider

– Understand the changes in customers priorities and identify the business objectives that telcos/service providers are looking to achieve through their ICT investment strategies.