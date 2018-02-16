MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “ICT Investment Trends in Scandinavia: Technology advancements are driving ICT investments”.

“ICT Investment Trends in Scandinavia”, presents the findings from a survey of 93 Scandinavian enterprises regarding their Information & Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how Scandinavian enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1555665

The report illustrates the core technologies that enterprises are investing in, including enterprise applications, IoT, cloud computing, and security services. The survey also highlights the approach to purchasing technology adopted by enterprises in Scandinavia. Through GlobalDatas survey, the report aims to provide a better insight to ICT vendors and service providers when pitching their solutions to enterprises in Scandinavia.

Scandinavian economy is witnessing a consistent growth with enterprises innovating and expanding in various areas of ICT such as FinTech, green technologies, smart offices, and security, amongst others. The ICT sector is expected to gain momentum, as technology start-ups and ICT providers are introducing latest technologies in the Scandinavian enterprise markets.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1555665/ict-investment-trends-in-scandinavia-technology-advancements-are-driving-ict-investments-market-research-reports/toc

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– How ICT budgets are set to change in 2017 in terms of their overall size

– Allocation across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting

– Distribution of ICT money in areas such as the networks, applications, service desk, and data centers

– Which ICT functions Scandinavian enterprises are interested in outsourcing

– Scandinavian enterprises investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as security services, IoT, cloud computing, and green IT & virtualization

– Factors that are influencing Scandinavian enterprises investments in each technology category

– How Scandinavian enterprises IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category

– Scandinavian enterprises distribution of their ICT budget across various segments within a technology category

– Vendor satisfaction ratings for various core and advanced technology categories

– Insight into Scandinavian enterprises preferred buying approaches

– Business objectives that Scandinavian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategies

– Factors that are influencing Scandinavian enterprises decisions to select an ICT provider

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1555665/ict-investment-trends-in-scandinavia-technology-advancements-are-driving-ict-investments-market-research-reports

Scope

– Scandinavian enterprises are allocating the highest proportion of their total ICT budget to data centers driven by government support.

– With Scandinavian telecom operators investing in network infrastructure hardware in order to keep up with consumers high speed data needs, opportunities for network equipment vendors are set to rise.

– As security regulations for Scandinavian countries are being reformed, IT security service providers are expected to launch new country compliant security services.

Reasons to buy

– Understand how the Scandinavian enterprise ICT landscape is set to change in 2017 to prioritize your target market

– Comprehend how ICT money are being allocated by Scandinavian enterprises in specific verticals and size bands to improve your market penetration

– Make effective business decisions by recognizing the opportunities within each of the core areas of ICT spend (hardware, software, IT services, telecommunications, and consulting)

– Realign your sales initiatives by understanding the current strategic objectives of Scandinavian enterprises

– Enhance your market segmentation with the included, detailed breakdown of opportunities within selected technology categories (security services, IoT, cloud computing, and green IT & virtualization)

– Prioritize your focus areas by understanding which factors are influencing Scandinavian enterprises decisions when selecting an ICT provider

– Understand the changes in customers priorities and identify the business objectives that Scandinavian enterprises are looking to achieve through their ICT investment strategies.