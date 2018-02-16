MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “ICT Investment Trends in Medium-sized Enterprises: Business and technological innovations are promoting ICT investments”.

“ICT Investment Trends in Medium-sized Enterprises”, report presents the findings from a survey of 1,459 medium-sized enterprises regarding their Information & Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how medium-sized enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.

The report illustrates the core technologies that enterprises are investing in, including IoT, enterprise applications, business intelligence, and cloud computing. The survey also highlights the approach to purchasing technology adopted by medium-sized enterprises. Through GlobalDatas survey, the report aims to provide a better insight to ICT vendors and service providers when pitching their solutions to medium-sized enterprises.

GlobalDatas survey shows that ICT investment by medium-sized enterprises is expected to show an upward trajectory owing to the lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and higher return on investment (ROI).

ICT plays a vital role in the overall development of medium-sized enterprises as it can help them deliver business value, support innovation, and achieve differentiation. Moreover, the rapid technology advancements has allowed medium-sized enterprises to benefit from disruptive technologies and change the way goods and services are created and delivered.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– How ICT budgets are set to change in 2017 in terms of their overall size

– Allocation across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting

– Distribution of ICT money in areas such as the networks, applications, service desk, and data centers

– Which ICT functions medium-sized enterprises are interested in outsourcing

– Medium-sized enterprises investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as IoT, enterprise applications, business intelligence, and cloud computing

– Factors that are influencing medium-sized enterprises investments in each technology category

– How medium-sized enterprises IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category

– Medium-sized enterprises distribution of their ICT budget across various segments within a technology category

– Vendor satisfaction ratings for various core and advanced technology categories

– Insight into medium-sized enterprises preferred buying approaches

– Business and IT objectives that medium-sized enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategies

– Factors that are influencing medium-sized enterprises decisions to select an ICT provider

Scope

– Approximately 39% of respondents are planning to increase their total ICT budget in 2017, as global business activity is steadily gaining strength and ongoing economic progress is projected to deliver positive results.

– The survey finds that medium-sized enterprises are planning to allocate an equal (34%) proportion of their cloud computing budget to software as a service (SaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) respectively, in 2017.

– For 56% of medium-sized enterprises, the decision to purchase cloud solutions is taken solely by the IT department, with the dedicated aim of achieving process transformation in their existing business operations.

Reasons to buy

– Understand how the medium-sized enterprises’ ICT landscape is set to change in 2017 to prioritize your target market

– Comprehend how ICT money are being allocated by medium-sized enterprises in specific geographies and verticals to improve your market penetration

– Make effective business decisions by recognizing the opportunities within each of the core areas of ICT spend (hardware, software, IT services, telecommunications, and consulting)

– Realign your sales initiatives by understanding the current strategic objectives of medium-sized enterprises

– Enhance your market segmentation with the included, detailed breakdown of opportunities within selected technology categories (IoT, enterprise applications, business intelligence, and cloud computing)

– Prioritize your focus areas by understanding which factors are influencing medium-sized enterprises decisions when selecting an ICT provider

– Understand the changes in customers priorities and identify the business objectives that medium-sized enterprises are looking to achieve through their ICT investment strategies.