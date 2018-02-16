MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “ICT Investment Trends in Large Enterprises: Technological innovations are promoting ICT investments”.

“ICT Investment Trends in Large Enterprises”, presents the findings from a survey of 710 large enterprises regarding their Information & Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how large enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.

The report illustrates the core technologies that enterprises are investing in, including, IoT, cloud computing, enterprise applications, and security products. The survey also highlights the approach to purchasing technology adopted by large enterprises. Through Globaldata’s survey, the report aims to provide a better insight to ICT vendors and service providers when pitching their solutions to large enterprises.

Large enterprises are optimistic about the growing prospects of ICT, which is reflected in their investment strategies, with a majority of respondents willing to increase their investments in various technology domains.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– How ICT budgets are set to change in 2017 in terms of their overall size

– Allocation across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting

– Distribution of ICT money in areas such as the networks, applications, service desk, and data centers

– Which ICT functions large enterprises are interested in outsourcing

– Large enterprises investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as IoT, cloud computing, enterprise applications, and security products

– Factors that are influencing large enterprises investments in each technology category

– How large enterprises IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category

– Large enterprises distribution of their ICT budget across various segments within a technology category

– Vendor satisfaction ratings for various core and advanced technology categories

– Insight into large enterprises preferred buying approaches

– Business objectives that large enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategies

– Factors that are influencing large enterprises decisions to select an ICT provider

Scope

– According to GlobalDatas survey, 64% of respondents are planning to increase their total ICT budget in 2017, with enterprises investing in next generation artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies.

– The survey finds that large enterprises are planning to allocate an equal proportion (34%) of their cloud computing budget to software as a service (SaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) in 2017.

– The survey finds that 64% of large enterprises are outsourcing their infrastructure function, while 31% of respondents are planning to keep their management function in-house.

