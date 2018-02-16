MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “ICT Investment Trends in Colombia: Business transformations influencing ICT investment strategy”.

“ICT Investment Trends in Colombia”, presents the findings from a survey of 65 Colombian enterprises regarding their Information & Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how Colombian enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.

The report illustrates the core technologies that enterprises are investing in, including enterprise applications, security products, IoT, and cloud computing. The survey also highlights the approach to purchasing technology adopted by enterprises in Colombia. Through GlobalDatas survey, the report aims to provide a better insight to ICT vendors and service providers when pitching their solutions to enterprises in Colombia.

The Colombian economy is set to perform better in 2017 compared to 2016, primarily driven by the recovery of non-oil exports and oil prices, and the 4G infrastructure program.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– How ICT budgets are set to change in 2017 in terms of their overall size

– Allocation across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting

– Distribution of ICT money in areas such as the networks, applications, service desk, and data centers

– Which ICT functions Colombian enterprises are interested in outsourcing

– Colombian enterprises investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security products, IoT, and cloud computing

– Factors that are influencing Colombian enterprises investments in each technology category

– How Colombian enterprises IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category

– Colombian enterprises distribution of their ICT budget across various segments within a technology category

– Vendor satisfaction ratings for various core and advanced technology categories

– Insight into Colombian enterprises preferred buying approaches

– Business objectives that Colombian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategies

– Factors that are influencing Colombian enterprises decisions to select an ICT provider

Scope

– Colombian enterprises are allocating a major proportion of their IT services budget to advanced cloud computing solutions and software licensing in order to reduce IT costs and to better utilize their assets.

– In an effort to support digitization and promote IoT development, many Colombian enterprises are adopting IoT technology to extend beyond the traditional ICT perimeter. To highlight, in October 2017, Claro, a Colombia-based telecom operator is planning to launch intelligent products and solutions related to advanced hyper-connectivity using IoT technology.

– The Colombian government is collaborating with the mobile industry under the Vive Digital plan to promote broadband coverage and adoption across the country.

