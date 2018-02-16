Home Insurance In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: A home insurance policy covers the house as well as the possessions in it. It also covers any legal liabilities arising due to injuries caused to anyone in the house at the time of damage. Financial losses due to unforeseen events such as a fire breakout, burglary or a storm are also covered to give homeowners a sense of relief. Keeping the needs of their clients in mind, Shawn Camp Insurance Agency, Inc. provides insurance coverage for losses caused to homes due to uncertain events. There are a variety of home insurance plans to choose for different types of losses and damages.

About The Agency –

One of the leading insurance agencies in Texas, they offer comprehensive insurance plans for the protection of business, home and personal assets. The insurance agency is dedicatedly providing flexible insurance policies and options for every budget and need since 1976.

Home Insurance Coverages Offered –

Types of home insurance coverages offered by Shawn Camp Insurance Agency, Inc. include –

Dwelling: This policy type covers for any damage caused to the property due to an unforeseen event.

Personal property: It covers the loss caused to possessions in the house at time of destruction.

Other structures: This covers the cost of rebuilding structures like garage or store shed that are attached to the house but are not a part of it.

Loss of use: This coverage ensures that people are compensated for additional living expenses if the damage to the house is so extensive that they have to move elsewhere on temporary basis.

Personal liability: The coverage protects owner of house against legal issues in case somebody gets injured on their property.

The home insurance policy by Shawn Camp Insurance Agency, Inc. covers losses caused by:

Accidents

Thefts

Vandalism

Riots

Windstorms

Fire and lightning

To know more about homeowners insurance offered by the agency , call at (254) 526-0535 or visit 2705 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 101, Killeen, Texas 76542. You can also log on to http://www.shawncampinsurance.com/