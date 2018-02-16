Global Paint Spraying Equipment Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Paint spraying equipment are mechanical devices that are used to coat a large surface with paint or other protective coating in minimum time than brush and rollers. Paints sprayer are used for painting woods as well as many other products such as brick and metals. Paint spraying equipment”s are also used in painting of various OEMs such as automobile and refrigerators.

Rising construction sector output, manufacturing industry output, construction industry investments (https://marketresearch.biz/report/paint-spraying-equipment-market/), and increasing urbanization are key factors driving growth of the global paint spraying equipment market. In addition, increasing adoption of passenger car in the developing countries are expected to fuel significant growth of the paint spraying equipment”s by automobile industry over the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements, increasing architectural paint & coatings application in commercial buildings to enhance appearance are other factors expected to increase demand for paint spraying equipment globally.

However, cleaning paint spraying equipments is difficult and expensive, and requires high maintenance cost. These are key factors restraining growth of the global paint spraying equipment market. In addition, if sprayers are not utilized for longer time it results in poor equipment”s performance and is other factor expected to hamper growth of the global paint spraying equipment market near the future. Moreover, high pressure spraying equipment may be harmful for users. This is also important factor expected to restrain growth of the global paint spraying equipment market over the forecast period.

The global paint spraying equipment market report has been segmented on the basis of application, product type, and region. On the basis of region, the global paint straying equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Do Inquiry of the Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/paint-spraying-equipment-market/#inquiry

The market in Europe accounted for largest revenue share in the global paint spraying equipment market, owing to presence of major automobile brands including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Porsche, Opel and Audi of automobile industry. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to growing automotive industries and infrastructure in developing countries such as India, China, and South Korea in this region.

Key players in the global paint spraying equipment market include Graco Inc., Hi-Tec Spray Ltd., 3M, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, Exel Industries, SATA GmbH & Co., Oliver Technologies Inc., and Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd.