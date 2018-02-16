Global Organic Foods & Beverages Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Increasing awareness regarding health benefits by consumption of organic health products is anticipated to drive the demand over the forecasted period. Benefits such as eco-friendly product, zero pesticide and chemical residues, and health benefits as compared to inorganic food will foster the demand for organic food & beverages market (https://marketresearch.biz/report/organic-foods-beverages-market/#inquiry). Also, favorable government regulation for the producing the organic products is also expected to have a notable impact on the market growth with enhanced product quality over the forecast period. Increase in income levels, living standards, and environmental concerns are some other factors drives the market demand.

Organic beverage market is growing as consumers prefer organic or natural drinks than carbonated beverages due to a numerous health benefits. Coffee and tea businesses are foreseen to witness the continuous growth over the forecast period, owing to large consumption of flavored coffee and tea by customers globally. Advancement in natural farming methods are anticipated to drive the demand for organic product in projected period.

Global organic food & beverage market is segmented on the basics product type and geography. By product type, the market is additionally segmented into organic food and organic beverage. The organic food sector is segmented into dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, and others. The organic beverage sector is segmented into nondairy beverages, coffee & tea, beer & wine, and other beverages.

Asia Pacific organic food & beverages industry is anticipated to witness continuous growth in the forecasted period. In various European nations such as Germany, Austria, Denmark, and the UK, organic farms have stagnated which are affecting the overall organic agricultural production. However, positive growth is witnessed in other European nations including France, Italy, Bulgaria, Belgium, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, and Croatia. This region showed an extended growth in an organic land area nearly by 6% compared to previous year.

Key players operating in the global Coleman Natural Foods LLC, Hain Celestial Group Ink, General Mills, Inc., Dean Foods company, Nature”s Path Foods, Conagra foods, Inc., Florida Crystals Corporation, United Natural Foods, Incorporated, The Hershey Company, and Organic Farm Foods, Ltd