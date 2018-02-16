Global Industrial Food Dehydrator Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Food dehydrator is a device used for drying the food by using heat to remove the moisture and water contents from the food, so that food can be preserved for longer period of time. Mostly the food is dehydrated in the temperature (https://marketresearch.biz/report/industrial-food-dehydrator-market/) between 95-145 degrees Fahrenheit. Dehydrated food includes apple, pineapple, bananas, meat, root vegetables, potatoes, mushrooms, tomatoes, etc.

Increasing demand for dry freezing dehydration process especially from food processing industries is a key factor driving growth of the global food dehydrator market. In addition, food dehydrator helps to preserve food for long time, preserve aroma, improve texture of the product. Owing to such properties of food dehydrator have increased its demand in food and beverages industry which is expected to fuel growth to the food dehydrator market over the forecast period. Furthermore, food dehydrator is used in packed food industries, which is also contributing to the growth of global industrial food dehydrator market.

However, high set-up cost and maintenance cost of industrial food dehydrator is a key factor restraining growth of the global industrial food dehydrator market. Also, industrial food dehydrator is a large and heavy equipment so handling of such device is complex task which is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global food dehydrator market over the forecast period.

The global industrial food dehydrator market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global industrial food dehydrator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global industrial food dehydrator market and expected to account for highest market share in terms of revenue owing to increasing demand for food dehydrator in food & beverage industries in countries in the region. The market in Europe accounts for the second-highest revenue share contribution to the global industrial food dehydrator market followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to rising demand from food processing and packaging in countries in the region.

Prominent players in the global industrial food dehydrator market include Buhler AG, GEA Group, ANDRITZ AG, Tetra Pak, Inc., SPX Corporation, Turatti Group, Agridry International, Nyle Systems LLC, BINDER Dehydration GmbH, and CPM Wolverine Proctor, LLC.