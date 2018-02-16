Global Hybrid Operating Room Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Hybrid operating room is a surgical theatre equipped with medical imaging system that supports high-quality interventional imaging, and complex open & minimally invasive surgeries. Imaging devices such as CT scanners, mobile X-ray machines, and MRI scanners are used in hybrid operating rooms. Hybrid operating rooms (https://marketresearch.biz/report/hybrid-operating-room-market/) are used primarily in cardiac, vascular, and neurosurgery, but also are suitable for a number of other surgical disciplines – Biopsy, Laparoscopic surgery, Orthopaedic trauma surgery, etc. The imaging unit provides improved accuracy and outcomes, also shorter hospital stays and quick recovery.

Technological advancements in robot assisted surgeries is a key factor driving growth of the global hybrid operating room market. In addition, increasing investment in R&D of advanced surgical equipment, and growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries in developed and developing economies are other factors expected to propel growth of the global hybrid operating room market over the forecast period.

Developments in laparoscopic surgery, and natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgery techniques are also expected to boost demand of hybrid operating room over the forecast period.

However, high installation cost is a major factor restraining growth of the global hybrid operating room market. Additionally, longer deployment time, and lack of skilled workforce are other factors hampering growth of the global hybrid operating room market over the forecast period.

Growing demand for robotic medical systems that offer enhanced haptic sensation abilities, tissue recognition, and real-time diagnostic ability is expected to generate potential opportunities for key players in the global hybrid operating room market to expand their presence.

The global hybrid operating room market is segmented on the basis of techniques, applications, end users, and region. On the basis of region, the global hybrid operating room market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Do Inquiry of the Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/hybrid-operating-room-market/#inquiry

North America market is a dominant player in the global hybrid operating room market followed by Europe, and accounts for highest market share in terms of revenue. This can be attributed to growing awareness about benefits of hybrid operating rooms, and increasing number of ambulatory surgery centres (ASC) in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of advanced surgical & diagnostic technologies by the healthcare industry in emerging economies in the region.

Prominent players in the global hybrid operating room market include Siemens AG, Stryker Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, General Electric Company, IMRIS Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Eschmann Holdings Ltd., Getinge AB, TRUMPF Medical Systems, Inc., and Skytron Corporation.