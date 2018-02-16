Global Food Coating Ingredients Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Food coating ingredients are majorly used in dietary supplements products to improve the organoleptic properties of processed, ready to eat products, bakery & confectioneries and fried products. The coating ingredients are mostly derived from nature (https://marketresearch.biz/report/food-coating-ingredients-market/) and minimum processed sugar, honey, chocolate, and sauces. The range of coating ingredients has grown and they are used to serve a specific purpose.

Rapid urbanization coupled with changing lifestyles of the people and rise in disposable income of the people are estimated to boost the demand end application segments. Urbanization and sedentary lifestyles are encouraging consumers to go for healthier alternatives to regular and conservative food. The food items are coated with nutrients and vitamins to enhance the nutritional profile. Rise in demand for healthy food due to growing awareness is projected to fuel the market. The stringent regulations from FDA and European Commission preventing the use of additives and chemicals in food & beverages is estimated to restrain the market in North America and Europe.

Syrups & sugar product segment is estimated to be the largest segment followed by flours. The syrups & sugars are used as food coating ingredient in the processing industry. They help to enhance the properties such as taste, color, and sweetness to the products it is being coated. Flours are used as an attractive coating ingredient to fried meat and fast food products. Antimicrobial coating is developed according to the guidelines and regulations of several regions. Growing regulations towards processed food are expected to boost the demand for the antimicrobial coating material.

Growing popularity of confectionery products with low saturated fat levels is expected to drive the market for food coating ingredient over the period. Rise in demand for bakery products in emerging countries due to rise in disposable income and increase in consumption of bakery foods is estimated to propel the market.

North America market dominates the global market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to the demand for confectionery and meat & poultry products. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the fastest growing region owing to the growing demand for processed food along with rising population and disposable income of the people in countries in the region.

Key players operating in the global 3D animation market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle Plc., Kerry Group PLC, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Bowman Ingredients, Ashland Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, PGP International, Inc.