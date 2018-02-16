Global Economizer Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Economizer is a mechanical device used as a heat exchanger for preheating of fluids and to improve efficiency of the boiler. An economizer transfers heat form flue gases-that come out from boilers-to feed water. Economizers are used in power plants, boilers, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system, refrigeration, and data centres.

Rising demand for clean energy, cost effective cooling, and power efficient boilers (https://marketresearch.biz/report/economizer-market/)globally, are key factors driving growth of the global economizer market. In addition, increased usage of economizer as heat exchanger for preheating fluids to optimize energy consumption is another factor fuelling growth of the global economizer market. Moreover, increasing number of power plants and refineries globally is expected to further propel growth of the global economizer market over the forecast period.

High cost of economizers is a key factor hampering growth of the global economizer market. Additionally, economizers require humidification in low temperature, this humidification process further increases cost and time duration of the process which is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global economizer market.

The global economizer market report has been segmented on the basis of type, applications, end use industries and region. On the basis of region, the global economizer market is segmented in to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness growth with highest CAGR over the forecast period in the global economizer market, owing to increasing adoption of economizers in power plants, boilers, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. Moreover, increasing number of power plant projects and waste heat recovery projects in this region is another factor expected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific economizer market over the forecast period.

Key players in the global economizer market are Schneider Electric SE, Johnson Controls International plc, Alfa Laval AB, Honeywell International Inc., Thermax Limited, Cleaver-Brooks, Inc., SAACKE GmbH, SECESPOL Sp. z o.o., and STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc.