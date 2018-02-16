Global Cognitive Radio Market Trend

According to a new report Global Cognitive Radio Market, published by KBV research, the Global Cognitive Radio Market size is expected to reach $8.4 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 17% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Radio Control & Reconfiguration Tools Software Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 14.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Spectrum Analyzer Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Policy & Configuration Database Manager Market.

The Spectrum Sensing market holds the largest market share in Global Cognitive Radio Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Spectrum Allocation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Location Tracking market would garner market size of $1,302.7 million by 2023.

The Government & Defense market holds the largest market share in Global Cognitive Radio Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 16 % during the forecast period. The Telecommunication market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Transportation market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 18% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Cognitive Radio Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of BAE Systems, Raytheon Company, Thales Group S.A., Vecima Networks (Spectrum Signal Processing),xG Technology, Rohde & Schwarz, NuRAN Wireless Inc. (Nutaq), DataSoft Corporation, Kyynel, and Shared Spectrum Company.

Global Cognitive Radio Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Software

Radio Control & Reconfiguration Tools

Spectrum Analyzer

Policy & Configuration Database Manager

Hardware

Services

Professional

Managed

By Application

Spectrum Sensing

Spectrum Analysis

Spectrum Allocation

Location Tracking

Others

By Vertical

Government & Defense

Telecommunication

Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America Cognitive Radio Market Size

US Cognitive Radio Market Size

Canada Cognitive Radio Market Size

Mexico Cognitive Radio Market Size

Rest of North America Cognitive Radio Market Size

Europe Cognitive Radio Market

Germany Cognitive Radio Market

UK Cognitive Radio Market

France Cognitive Radio Market

Russia Cognitive Radio Market

Spain Cognitive Radio Market

Italy Cognitive Radio Market

Rest of Europe Cognitive Radio Market

Asia Pacific Cognitive Radio Market

China Cognitive Radio Market

Japan Cognitive Radio Market

India Cognitive Radio Market

South Korea Cognitive Radio Market

Singapore Cognitive Radio Market

Malaysia Cognitive Radio Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Cognitive Radio Market

LAMEA Cognitive Radio Market

Brazil Cognitive Radio Market

Argentina Cognitive Radio Market

UAE Cognitive Radio Market

Saudi Arabia Cognitive Radio Market

South Africa Cognitive Radio Market

Nigeria Cognitive Radio Market

Rest of LAMEA Cognitive Radio Market

Companies Profiled

BAE Systems

Raytheon Company

Thales Group S.A.

Vecima Networks (Spectrum Signal Processing)

xG Technology

Rohde & Schwarz

NuRAN Wireless Inc. (Nutaq)

DataSoft Corporation

Kyynel

Shared Spectrum Company

