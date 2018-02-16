Global Application Delivery Network Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Application Delivery Network (ADN) is a set of technologies developed to provide application security, availability, acceleration, and visibility. ADN guarantees protection and efficient distribution of business basic applications over an enterprise network. ADN improves transfer of applications across the internet by using number of optimization techniques. ADN helps in payload fall by utilizing optimized connection for faster speed and less bandwidth usage.

Increasing demand for big data, cloud computing, and virtualization (https://marketresearch.biz/report/application-delivery-network-market/)which increases requirement for efficient and reliable web solutions is a key factor driving growth of the global application delivery network market. Also, increasing adoption of application delivery network by enterprises to improve business flexibility is another factor expected to propel growth of the global application delivery network market during the forecast period.

Application delivery network helps secure against malware, data leaks, & performance degradation and is able to access applications, & data anytime and anywhere, which is further expected to boost demand of the global application delivery market over the forecast period.

However, increasing internet data traffic and complexity in delivering application due to presence of large number of users are key factors restraining growth of the global application delivery network market. In addition, high deployment and maintenance cost is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global application delivery network market over the forecast period.

Continuously changing web traffic pattern in video, voice, ERP, and unstructured data is expected to generate potential opportunities for key players to provide quality services to their customers by installing more number of application data network (ADN).

The global application delivery network market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, end user, and region. On the basis of region, the global application delivery network market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America market is a dominant player in the global application delivery network market followed by Europe, and accounts for highest market share in terms of revenue. This can be attributed to presence of well-known end user segments such as telecom, IT, and banking, along with need for AND in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increase in internet penetration, and rapid growth in data centre traffic in emerging countries in the region.

Prominent players in the global application delivery network market includes A10 Networks, Inc., Aryaka Networks, Inc., Array Networks, Inc., Blue Coat Systems, Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Sangfor Technologies Inc., Coyote Point Systems Inc., and Citrix Systems, Inc.