Glass Mat Market 2018: Product Overview, Methodology and Data Source Forecast to 2022

Glass Mat Market Report 2018 : Glass Mat is a non-woven material composed of randomly sized fiberglass that is uniformly distributed and bonded together by organic additives. The mat forming process produces a fabric that is strong, stable and heat-resistant.

This report studies the Glass Mat Market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Glass Mat market by product type and application/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Glass Mat.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

The Global Glass Mat Market can be segmented by Type as follows:

By Mat Type

By Binder Type

The Global Glass Mat Market can be segmented by Application as follows:

Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive

Industrial & Chemical

Marine

Sports & Leisure

Others

The major players in global and United States market, including

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain

Nippon Electric Glass

Binani Industries Limited

Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

Taiwan Glass Ind Corp.

Superior Composites Co., LLC

China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

Texas Fiberglass Group

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd

Glass Mat Market is segmented based on type, application, and region. The Glass Mat industry report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

The Global Glass Mat Market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Glass Mat in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

