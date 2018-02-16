GB Healthcare Supports NHS Shared Lives Model

The NHS has announced a £1.75 million investment dubbed the Shared Lives Model, to help more patients be cared for at home as opposed to within hospitals. The scheme, which organises fostering homes for adults, pays homeowners to offer long-term care to the elderly or those with learning disabilities. In some instances, people move in with their shared lives carers and in others, they receive regular daytime visits from said carers.

Regarding the Shared Lives initiative Simon Stevens, NHS England Chief Executive said, “Whether helping someone with a learning disability to build a full life with a network of friends and family, or enabling an older person to recover from an operation in the peace and quiet of a familiar environment – people naturally value care and support in a loving family home.”

The new investment, will mean funding and support is made available to Clinical Commissioning Groups to enable them to offer the following –

-Those with learning disabilities may be able to move from medical institutions to family homes.

-Those recovering from strokes and other critical health conditions could receive stepdown care into a Shared Lives household.

-The ability to offer live-in mental health support instead of hospital treatment.

-Support for those with Dementia including day support and short breaks for family carers.

As a supplier of healthcare products to both the NHS and Bupa, GB Healthcare , a manufacturer of medical mattresses, wholly support this scheme. “The opportunity to rest, recover and simply be in the comfort of one’s home is vital. With the correct procedures in place, the Shared Lives Model could benefit countless numbers of lives across the country. Our healthcare mattresses are designed to provide the support and relief that particular patients need and I hope to see more of them throughout UK households soon” said Ben Bailey, Managing Director of GB Foam.

GB Healthcare is a subsidiary brand of GB Foam, a UK foam converter of more than 40 years. Offering everything from Pressure Relief Mattresses to Waterproof Mattresses, they state that their “…aim is to make healthcare mattresses more affordable for everyone”.

Media Contact:

Press Contact Name: Ben Bailey

Company: GB Healthcare

Address: Unit 3, Valley Works Lane End Road, Sands, High Wycombe, England, HP12 4HG, United Kingdom

Phone: +44 (0)1494 441177

Email: ben@gbfoam.com

Website: https://www.gbhealthcare.co.uk/