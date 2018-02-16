Gas Sensors Market Global Growth, Size, Segments and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global gas sensors market is projected to register a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of gas sensors in consumer electronics applications and increasing demand for the internet of things applications. Moreover, increasing demand for gas sensors in oil and gas industry and consumer electronics is driving the growth of the global gas sensors market.

The global gas sensors market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth in global gas sensor market during the forecast period. Due to the sustainable and emerging economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, the strong economic growth and increase in manufacturing industries, such as automotive, and metals and chemicals is one major factor driving the growth of gas sensors market. In the global gas sensors market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR as compared to other regions owing to rising investments in infrastructure, housing, and medical care, which are attributed to the growing population and urbanization across different countries in the region.

The global Gas Sensors Market is projected to reach USD 1,252 Million at a CAGR of over 7% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

• City Technology Ltd (U.K)

• Dynament (U.K)

• Alphasense (U.K)

• Amphenol Corporation (U.S.)

• Bosch Sensortec (Germany)

• ams AG (Austria)

• SenseAir AB (Sweden)

• Figaro Engineering Inc. (Japan)

• Membrapor AG (Switzerland)

• Sensirion AG (Switzerland)

• MSA (U.S.)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5459

Gas Sensors Market Segmentation:

The global gas sensors market is segmented on the basis of technology, gas type and application. However, the application segment is classified into water & wastewater treatment, medical, oil & gas, automotive & transportation, food & beverages, metals & chemicals, consumer electronics, power stations, environmental monitoring, mining, and others. The consumer electronics sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of gas sensors across different consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets and other wearable devices is majorly driving the growth of gas sensors market owing to the increasing demand in order to detect gases such as alscohol gas, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and others.

Market Research Analysis:

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for various gas sensors across different industry verticals in this region. Europe and North America are expected to follow Asia Pacific in terms of growth rate in the global gas sensors market.

Regional Analysis:

The global gas sensors market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, and is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific region is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of gas sensors applications across various industry verticals.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gas-sensors-market-5459

Intended Audience

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Government Bodies

• Third-party vendors

• Raw Material & Material Testing Equipment Suppliers

• Gas Sensors Technology Platform Developers

• Gas Sensors Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs)

• Gas Sensors Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• Distributors & Traders

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com