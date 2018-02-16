MarketResearchReports.Biz adds the “Future of the Sri Lankan Defense Industry” provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term.

The Future of the Sri Lankan Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023, published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1555715

This report offers detailed analysis of the Sri Lankan defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Sri Lankan defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Sri Lankan defense industry during 2019-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the countrys expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Porters Five Force analysis of the Sri Lankan defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the countrys imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Sri Lankan defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1555715/future-of-the-sri-lankan-market-research-reports/toc

Scope

– The Sri Lankan defense budget is valued at US$1.9 billion in 2018, and registered a CAGR of -1.35% during the historic period. The post-war rehabilitation, threat of the re-emergence of LTTE affiliates, and a tense relationship with India drove the Sri Lankan defense expenditure during the historic period. With this trend expected to continue over the forecast period.

– The capital expenditure allocation, which stood at an average of 12.1% during the historic period, is expected to decrease to an average of 8.4% during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the procurement of advanced defense equipment and focus on increasing the indigenous defense manufacturing capabilities. Key opportunities for equipment suppliers are expected in sectors such as patrol vessels and naval infrastructure, combat aircraft, and transport helicopters. Consequently, revenue expenditure is expected to increase from an average of 87.9% during the historic period to an average of 91.6% over the forecast period, which will be directed towards additional recruitment, training, and development programs for military personnel.

– The MoD is expected to invest in Infrastructure development, Facilities management and MRO for patrol vessels and corvettes.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1555715/future-of-the-sri-lankan-market-research-reports

Reasons to buy

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Sri Lankan defense industry market trends for the coming five years

– The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

– Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

– A deep qualitative analysis of the Sri Lankan defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porters Five Forces Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts