Food Coating Ingredients Market | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023

Market Overview:

Food coating ingredients are substances added to food to improve its visual appeal. They are used as food toppings in various bakery and confectionary products in order to improve the texture and appearance of cakes, biscuits, cookies, chocolates, toffees and other products. The most commonly used coating ingredients are cocoa & chocolates, sugars & syrups, spices & seasonings, starches, hydrocolloids, fats & oils, crumbs, and flours.

Food coating ingredients market is highly influenced by the growth of processed food industry. They are used in food and beverage industry owing to its attribute of adding taste, texture, appearance, and flavor to the food products. High inclination of growing population towards the appearance of the product is driving the market for food coating ingredients.

Shifting consumption pattern is further adding fuel to the growth of food coating ingredients market. Moreover, rapid growth in technology and continuous efforts in R&D is bringing innovations in coatings, which is further boosting the growth of this market. However, a large number of fats and calories present in coatings is a restraint to the growth of the market. Nevertheless, increasing innovations in sugar-free coatings is an opportunity for the market growth. Additionally, the enhancement of the product coupled with technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the food coating ingredients market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global food coating ingredients market: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Agrana Beteiligungs Ag (Austria), Dohler Group SE (Germany), PGP International Inc. (U.S.), Tate & Lyle Plc. (U.K), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), and Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland)

Key Findings:

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the food coating ingredients market. India and China are showing huge potentials for food coating ingredients market during the forecast period

Currently, the key players are making huge investments in innovation and expansion of their food coating ingredients business

Europe is dominating the food coating ingredients market followed by North America

Segments:

The global food coating ingredients market is segmented into type and application.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into cocoa & chocolates, sugars & syrups, spices & seasonings, starches, hydrocolloids, fats & oils, crumbs, flours, and others. Among all, the cocoa & chocolate segment is dominating the market owing to the health benefits associated with its consumption. However, the sugars & syrups segment is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years owing to its wide range of use in various food products.

On the basis of the application, it is segmented into bakery, confectionery, dairy, frozen foods, RTE meals, snack and nutrition bar, and others. Among all, the bakery segment is dominating the market owing to the high use of food coating ingredients. Moreover, shifting inclination of the population in developed countries towards baked and confectionery products is driving the growth of the market. However, dairy and frozen desserts are likely to witness substantial growth over the estimated period.

Regional Analysis:

The global food coating ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, European region has the major market share. The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the review period. Asia-pacific will be the fastest growing region in the food coating ingredients market. High growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Latin American countries, offers ample opportunities for expansion to major players.

Moreover, the high consumption of processed and convenience food products in growing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America and growing demand for bakery and confectionery products especially in China and India will be the crucial factor underlining the market growth.