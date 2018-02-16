Chinese New Year Special at Royal China

16th February 2018 marks the start of the Chinese New Year. To celebrate the occasion, Royal China brings to you fine Cantonese cuisine. It brings special Chinese New Year menu with delicious Crispy Aromatic Duck & Dim Sum.

With a contemporary take on traditional Cantonese cuisine, Royal China will have your gustation buds tingling with their exclusive dishes. Their fascinating milieu coupled with a refreshing take on modern Cantonese cooking, It is perfect for the one who loves exclusivity and everything royal. Providing the most gracious dining ambience in an authentic Chinese setting, Royal China is the splendid destination for lunch & dinner to celebrate with your friends & family on the special occasion of Chinese New Year.

So its time to enjoy the day with special dishes like Crispy Aromatic Duck, Dim Sum & special beverages.

Meal for One: 2500 plus tax

On Till: 16th February 2018.

Time : 12.30pm -3.45pm & 7.30pm – 11.45 pm

Venue: Royal China, 16th Floor, Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi-11001